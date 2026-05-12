403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Afghanistan To Face Turkmenistan In CAFA Opener
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's national under-20 football team will play against Turkmenistan today (Tuesday) in its opening match of the 2026 Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship.
The Afghanistan Football Federation said the match was scheduled to kick off at 12:00pm local time in Tajikistan.
The CAFA championship is being hosted by Tajikistan and features teams from Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.
hz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment