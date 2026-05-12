Afghanistan To Face Turkmenistan In CAFA Opener

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's national under-20 football team will play against Turkmenistan today (Tuesday) in its opening match of the 2026 Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship.

The Afghanistan Football Federation said the match was scheduled to kick off at 12:00pm local time in Tajikistan.

The CAFA championship is being hosted by Tajikistan and features teams from Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

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