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Qatar Chamber Discusses Enhancing Trade Cooperation With Turkish Delegation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber expressed its readiness to provide support to Turkish investors who wish to invest in Qatar, as well as to discuss trade and economic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them came during a meeting held by First Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, with a Turkish trade delegation headed by Chairperson of the Turkiye-Qatar Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations of Turkiye (DEIK), Abdullah Altunkum meeting addressed trade and economic relations between Qatar and Turkiye, as well as opportunities for cooperation and partnership between the business communities of both countries this context, Al Kuwari said that Qatar and Turkiye enjoy close cooperation across various fields, commending the strong relations between the Qatari and Turkish private sectors and the joint projects and investments in both countries noted the possibility of organizing a Qatari business delegation visit to Turkiye to explore available investment opportunities and meet with Turkish counterparts to discuss cooperation in various sectors, affirming Qatar Chamber's readiness to support Turkish investors interested in investing in Qatar turn, Altunkum said he headed a Turkish trade delegation seeking to explore the Qatari market and cooperate with the Qatari side in sectors including energy, renewable energy, gas, transport, logistics, and trade also invited Qatari businesspersons to invest in Turkiye and establish partnerships with Turkish investors in Turkiye, Qatar, or other countries, noting the possibility of forming a joint investment group of investors from both sides to explore such opportunities.
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