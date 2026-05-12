Kuwait Foils IRGC Infiltration On Bubiyan Island, Summons Envoy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Kuwait announced Tuesday that four men detained earlier this month while attempting to slip into the country by sea have confessed to being officers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, prompting Kuwait City to summon Tehran's ambassador and lodge a formal protest.

The interior ministry, in a statement carried by the state news agency Kuna, identified the four detainees as IRGC officers - two navy colonels, a captain and a first lieutenant - who admitted under questioning that they had been tasked with infiltrating Bubiyan Island, Kuwait's largest island, located in the northwest of the Gulf close to the Iranian coast.

The group attempted to land on May 1 aboard a fishing boat specifically chartered to carry out hostile acts against Kuwait, the ministry said. The infiltrators opened fire on Kuwaiti troops stationed on the island, wounding one serviceman, while two of the Iranian operatives were injured in the exchange. Two others managed to escape. Investigators have since opened a wider probe based on the detainees' confessions to uncover any further plots aimed at undermining the country's security and stability.

The foreign ministry summoned Iranian ambassador Mohammad Totonji later in the day to receive the protest note. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hamad Suleiman al-Mashaan condemned the operation as a hostile act and a flagrant violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty, international law, the UN Charter and Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026). He demanded that Iran immediately and unconditionally halt such actions and bear full responsibility for them, while reaffirming Kuwait's right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and to take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory, citizens and residents.

It is the fourth time Kuwait has summoned the Iranian envoy since the Middle East war erupted and Tehran launched its retaliatory campaign against Gulf states in late February. In the months since, Kuwaiti authorities have moved aggressively against individuals and networks suspected of ties to Iran, including the arrest in mid-April of 24 people accused of financing terrorist entities - among them, according to a security source, five former members of parliament.

IRGC Bubiyan Island Iranian coast