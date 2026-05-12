Kate Spade New York Releases 2025 Global Social Impact Report, Renewing Commitment To Reach 250,000 Women And Girls With Mental Health Resources By 2030

MENAFN - 3BL) Kate Spade New York has published its 2025 Global Social Impact Report, marking more than a decade of investment in women's mental health and the brand's most ambitious goals to date. Since 2013, Kate Spade New York has invested over $35 million in programs, partnerships, and advocacy designed to expand access to mental health resources for women and girls around the world.

Central to this year's report is the continued growth of the Global Fund for Women's Mental Health, the fashion industry's first fund of its kind. Launched in 2024 the Fund aims to catalyze collective investment in community-based mental health programming. Through our point-of-sale customer donation program, in 2025, customers contributed $234,000 to the Fund. The Fund now works alongside 26 global nonprofit partners across the United States, Japan, Rwanda, the United Kingdom, and beyond.

The year also brought milestones across the brand's Convener, Advocate, and Impact Investor focus areas.

In October, Kate Spade New York hosted its fourth Annual Global Summit on Women's Mental Health (“Make it Glimmer”), bringing together 480 advocates, athletes, clinicians, and thought leaders on World Mental Health Day. The Girls Inc. NYC Mind Body Matters Program – a mental health education curriculum co-created with Kate Spade to equip girls with the tools, language and community support to prioritize their wellbeing – expanded from its original pilot to six Girls Inc. affiliate sites nationally. A third annual“Her Mind. Her Game. Her Style.” event was held in Kigali, Rwanda alongside the NBA Africa Basketball League tournament, bringing women's mental health conversations to a global stage. A fourth SheCare Wellness Pod launched at Coppin State University in partnership with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, offering free mental health support to women on campus.

Internally, the brand launched the Global Glimmer Force, a new employee engagement initiative designed to embed belonging and wellbeing across corporate offices and store teams globally. More than 660 employees completed Mental Health First Aid training, and global teams volunteered over 6,100 hours in 2025.

“At Kate Spade New York, we believe that a woman's mental health is foundationalto her achieving sustainable long-term empowerment. For over a decade, that belief has guided how we build partnerships, design programs, and show up for women and girls around the world. This report reflects the depth of that commitment and how much further we intend to go.” - Taryn Bird, Executive Director of Global Social Impact, Kate Spade New York

The 2025 Kate Spade New York Global Social Impact Report is available now at .

About Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York is a global lifestyle brand that has been crafting authentic products since 1993. Defined by a confident femininity, the brand's bags, clothing, jewelry, shoes and lifestyle collections celebrate the optimism and joy of its consumers. Kate Spade Social Impact cultivates greater access to joy for women by advocating for, investing in, and internally fostering good mental health for all.