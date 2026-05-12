Gujarat: Ahmedabad Civic Body Mandates Four-Way Waste Segregation​

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 12 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday announced stricter enforcement of waste management regulations across the city, making four-way segregation of waste mandatory for all residential and commercial establishments and introducing compulsory on-site waste processing requirements for large generators.​

The revised system has been implemented in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules-2026 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the directions of the Supreme Court in the civil appeal dated February 19.​

The civic body said the measures will apply uniformly across all zones and wards of Ahmedabad.​

Under the new rules, all households and commercial units must segregate waste into four categories before disposal: wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste, and special care waste.​

Wet waste includes kitchen and food-related refuse, such as vegetable and fruit waste. Dry waste covers recyclable materials such as paper, plastic, glass, and metal. Sanitary waste includes used diapers and sanitary pads, which must be securely wrapped before disposal.​

Hazardous domestic waste has been classified as special care waste and must be stored separately for collection.​

AMC has stated that dumping waste on roads, in open areas, drains, or water bodies, as well as burning or burying waste, will be treated as a legal offence.​

It added that failure to comply with segregation requirements will be considered a violation of the Supreme Court's directions, and enforcement action may be initiated under the Solid Waste Management Rules-2026 and other applicable environmental laws.​

In a parallel directive, the corporation has strengthened norms for Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs), including large residential societies, hotels, restaurants, educational institutions, religious establishments, government and semi-government offices, universities, shopping complexes, and other commercial entities.​

As per the criteria laid down by AMC, establishments will be classified as BWGs if they have a built-up area of 20,000 square metres or more, consume 40,000 litres or more of water per day, or generate 100 kilograms or more of solid waste daily.​

Such units are now required to process biodegradable waste on-site within their premises and ensure that dry waste is handed over only to authorised recyclers.​

The civic body said the objective is to reduce dependence on landfill sites and promote scientific waste management practices.​

It further warned that non-compliance with on-site processing or other provisions would be treated as contempt of court in view of the Supreme Court's directions, and may attract punitive action under environmental laws.​

AMC has appealed to citizens and institutions to adhere to the new framework. It said,“Cleanliness is everyone's duty, cleanliness is everyone's right,” and added that awareness and enforcement drives will be conducted across the city to ensure compliance.​