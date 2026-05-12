Arab-Chinese Forum Launches In Cairo To Boost South-South Media Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 12 (Petra) -- The High-Level Global South Media and Think Tank Forum commenced on Tuesday at the Arab League headquarters, organized as part of the Arab-Chinese Partnership Conference. The event is a joint initiative by the Arab League's Media and Communication Sector and China's Xinhua News Agency.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit inaugurated the forum in the presence of ambassadors, media executives, and academic figures from across the Arab world and China. The gathering aims to foster deeper cooperation between Arab and Chinese media outlets and research centers to build a high-quality intellectual discourse based on international dialogue.

Representing Jordan, Alaa Al-Ziyoud, Media and Cultural Counselor at the Jordanian Embassy in Cairo, presented a research paper titled "Building a New Narrative for International Communication." Al-Ziyoud highlighted the cultural and developmental synergies between the Arab world and China, urging the use of the Arab-Chinese partnership particularly through events hosted alternately by the Arab League and Beijing to promote pluralism and mutual acceptance in global communication.

Al-Ziyoud emphasized the shared responsibility of nations in crafting a communicative narrative that amplifies common values and bridges cultural gaps. He specifically pointed to the necessity of leveraging the digital revolution and Artificial Intelligence, fields where China has made significant technological strides.

During the opening session, Secretary-General Aboul Gheit, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang, and Xinhua President Fu Hua underscored the forum's strategic importance. They noted that the complex international and regional landscape requires heightened coordination between the media and research sectors of the Global South to ensure their voices are effectively represented on the world stage.

//Petra// AF