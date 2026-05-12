To Your Health Launches Innovative Online Protein Intake Calculator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Science-Based Tool Aims to Prevent Muscle Loss and Maintain Bone Density in Middle-Aged Women and Aging Adults

Wallingford, CT, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TO YOUR HEALTH, a leader in personalized nutrition and health coaching, is excited to announce the launch of its new online daily protein intake calculator. This innovative tool is designed to provide personalized protein targets for adults, utilizing the latest peer-reviewed studies and scientific recommendations.

The calculator is particularly beneficial for middle-aged women, aged 40-64, who face challenges such as muscle mass and bone density loss due to aging and menopausal hormonal changes. It also addresses the protein needs of all aging adults, specifically those aged 50 and above.

In addition to the calculator, TO YOUR HEALTH is releasing a comprehensive Guide to Protein-Rich Foods. This guide features over 60 high-protein foods that can be easily incorporated into daily diets, helping individuals achieve their nutritional goals.

The calculator and guide are free to use and available to the public at .

"Our new protein intake calculator and guide are designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to maintain their health as they age," said Linda Hubbard, RN, Nutrition Specialist, and Founder of TO YOUR HEALTH. "By providing personalized protein targets and a detailed guide to protein-rich foods, we aim to support sustainable wellness for our clients and the public."

Making these resources freely available to the public reflects TO YOUR HEALTH's commitment to delivering personalized, evidence-based programs that help people lead healthier lives.

"Our mission is to make evidence-based nutrition accessible and practical for everyone, especially those who are navigating the complexities of aging," Hubbard added.

TO YOUR HEALTH continues to lead the way in health coaching by offering innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of its clients. With the introduction of these new tools, the company reinforces its dedication to supporting sustainable wellness through personalized strategies.

About To Your Health

TO YOUR HEALTH is a national nutrition and health coaching company specializing in personalized, evidence-based programs designed to support sustainable wellness. Through one-on-one coaching, the company develops customized strategies aligned with each client's goals and lifestyle.

Press Inquiries

Linda Hubbard, RN, Health & Nutrition Specialist, Founder of To Your Health

linda [at] toyourhealth360

(845) 303-5651



Located in Wallingford, CT / Provides services nationwide