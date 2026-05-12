Toronto Stock Exchange, PMET Resources Inc., The View From The C-Suite
May 12, 2026 12:03 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Ken Brinsden, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director, PMET Resources Inc. ("PMET Resources" or the "Company") (TSX: PMET), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
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The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit .
About PMET Resources Inc. (TSX: PMET)
PMET Resources is a pegmatite critical mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and proximal to regional hydro-power infrastructure.
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SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
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