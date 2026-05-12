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Toronto Stock Exchange, PMET Resources Inc., The View From The C-Suite


2026-05-12 12:33:35
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto Stock Exchange, PMET Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

May 12, 2026 12:03 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Ken Brinsden, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director, PMET Resources Inc. ("PMET Resources" or the "Company") (TSX: PMET), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.


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The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit .

About PMET Resources Inc. (TSX: PMET)

PMET Resources is a pegmatite critical mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and proximal to regional hydro-power infrastructure.

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SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
 ...
+1 (604) 279-8709

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

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