IOS Sagar's Visit To Chattogram Underscores Shared Commitment Towards Peace In IOR

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka/New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Indian Naval ship INS Sunayna, deployed under the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR initiative, departed Bangladesh's Chattogram after a successful port call marked by professional engagements, maritime cooperation, and cultural exchanges with the Bangladesh Navy, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The ship departed from Chattogram on May 10, following a ceremonial send-off by the Bangladesh Navy and is presently en route to Sri Lanka.

According to the Ministry, during the visit, the Commanding Officer of IOS Sagar called on senior Bangladesh Navy officials, including Commander Bangladesh Naval Fleet (COMBAN) and Commander Chattogram Naval Area (COMCHIT), to further strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and regional maritime objectives.

Additionally, a deck reception hosted onboard the ship brought together senior leadership of the Bangladeshi Navy officials, while the visiting crew also attended a reception hosted by the Bangladesh Navy.

“Professional interactions included cross-deck visits and exchanges of best practices between personnel of both navies. The crew of IOS Sagar also visited the Bangladesh Naval Academy and interacted with officer cadets and faculty members. Friendly sporting activities and cultural engagements further enhanced mutual understanding and camaraderie between the two navies," read the statement.

On departure from Chattogram, IOS Sagar participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Bangladesh's naval vessel BNS Protoy, along with other navy air assets. The exercise included coordinated maritime drills and advanced surface manoeuvres aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational cooperation between the two navies.

“The visit and subsequent PASSEX underscore the shared commitment of India and Bangladesh towards ensuring peace, stability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). With personnel from 16 partner nations embarked onboard, IOS Sagar continues its operational deployment in the region with its next port of call at Colombo, Sri Lanka,” it added.

The IOS Sagar reached Chattogram harbour on May 8 following a successful transit through the Bay of Bengal.

“IOS Sagar's presence in Chattogram is a practical manifestation of India's Neighbourhood First policy and the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) initiative, demonstrating a shared commitment to a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region,” the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh stated.