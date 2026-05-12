$16.8 Billion Targeted Cancer Therapy Market Report 2026-2031: Revenue To Grow By Nearly $10 Billion Over The Forecast Period

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeted Cancer Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global targeted cancer therapy market is anticipated to expand from USD 16.82 billion in 2025 to USD 26.26 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.71%. This precise medical strategy focuses on identifying and exclusively targeting cancer cells by leveraging their unique molecular traits, which helps reduce collateral damage to healthy tissues. The market's growth is largely fueled by the rising global cancer rate, major breakthroughs in genomics and biomarker discovery, and an escalating need for highly effective, personalized treatment options.

Highlighting continuous sector innovation, PhRMA's 2025 Annual Report noted that fourteen oncology approvals, which included targeted therapies, were issued in 2025. Even with these advancements, market growth is significantly hindered by the heavy financial costs tied to the development and commercialization of these sophisticated treatments, as well as strict regulatory frameworks that prolong the time required to bring new therapies to the market.

Market Driver

A major catalyst for the targeted cancer therapy market is the rising global rate and overall burden of cancer. With diagnoses increasing internationally, the need for sophisticated and potent treatment methods escalates, propelling the creation and use of precision medicines. Research featured in The Lancet in September 2025 revealed that more than 18 million new cancer cases were recorded worldwide in 2023. This growing frequency demands relentless progress in oncology, where targeted treatments present the opportunity for better patient results by confronting the underlying molecular causes of the disease. The expanding demographic of patients in need of care highlights a persistent demand for medical breakthroughs in this area.

The market is additionally driven by substantial leaps in genomic research and precision medicine. A more profound comprehension of the molecular foundations of cancer allows for the pinpointing of distinct genetic mutations and biomarkers, which supports the creation of deeply customized therapies. This forward momentum is reinforced by heavy corporate funding, such as Novartis's April 2025 announcement of a projected $23 billion, five-year commitment to US infrastructure, which involves widening its oncology-centered research and development operations. These financial commitments aid the clinical application and discovery of new targeted drugs, thereby boosting the broader oncology pharmaceutical sector. Demonstrating this impact, GSK's oncology sales for the 2025 fiscal year surged by 43% to nearly £2 billion, as reported by Pharmaceutical Technology in February 2026.

Market Challenge

A major obstacle to the expansion of the global market is the massive financial expense linked to the creation and commercial rollout of targeted cancer therapies. Securing precise molecular targets, engineering new compounds, and executing thorough preclinical and clinical evaluations involve complex research and development that requires immense capital. The steep price of such innovation directly affects the pricing models of these treatments, which can subsequently restrict their availability and integration within various healthcare networks.

Compounding these financial pressures are rigorous regulatory procedures that lengthen the timeframe for bringing products to market, intensifying the overall challenge. Strict mandates to prove effectiveness and safety among highly narrow patient demographics frequently lead to extended clinical testing stages and voluminous data requirements. The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) noted that the typical duration from the initiation of a clinical trial to the conclusion of patient enrollment grew by 26% between 2019 and 2023. Such extended timelines not only drive up R&D costs but also postpone the financial returns for pharmaceutical firms, ultimately limiting future capital allocation toward the discovery of new targeted therapies.

Market Trends

The incorporation of artificial intelligence is transforming the targeted cancer therapy sector by speeding up the creation of diagnostics and the discovery of new drugs. By evaluating massive proteomic and genomic datasets, AI systems can pinpoint new therapeutic targets and forecast patient reactions with heightened accuracy, thereby simplifying preliminary research. This technological adoption aids in reducing the expenses and timeframes linked to market introductions by refining the design of compounds. As reported by Forbes in March 2026, Roche established a massive AI facility, investing an estimated $65 million to $87 million in Nvidia Blackwell GPUs to hasten the creation of fresh diagnostics and medications, underscoring the sector's dedication to using AI to improve efficiency throughout the treatment development process.

Another prominent trend is the rise of next-generation targeted treatments, which expand past conventional antibodies and small molecules to include more sophisticated methods. These advanced modalities encompass novel conjugate platforms, gene therapies, and complex cell therapies designed to deliver superior effectiveness and precision against historically untreatable cancers.

Such breakthroughs are intended to conquer treatment resistance and fulfill unaddressed requirements within patient groups. For example, BioPharma Dive reported in April 2026 that Eli Lilly arranged to purchase Kelonia Therapeutics for as much as $7 billion, including a $3.25 billion initial payment, to acquire its iGPS technology for in vivo CAR-T cell engineering. This purchase highlights a strategic industry pivot towards revolutionary treatment methodologies in cancer care.

Key Market Players:



Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Service Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG Pfizer Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Targeted Cancer Therapy Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Targeted Cancer Therapy Market, By Therapy Type:



Hormone Therapies

Monoclonal Antibodies

Signal Transduction Inhibitors

Gene Expression Modulators

Apoptosis Inhibitors Others

Targeted Cancer Therapy Market, By Disease Indication:



Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Melanoma

Lymphoma Others

Targeted Cancer Therapy Market, By End User:



Hospitals & Clinics

Cancer & Radiation Therapy Centers Academic & Research Institutions

Targeted Cancer Therapy Market, By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes