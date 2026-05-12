VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From May 05Th To May 08Th ,2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 05 th to May 08 th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 05th to May 08th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market