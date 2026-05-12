Titan Partners Expands Equity Research Division Across Technology, Healthcare, And Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Partners, a division of American Capital Partners ("Titan Partners" or "Titan"), is pleased to announce the appointments of Scott Buck, Kyle Bauser, Ph.D., and Adam Kelsey, CFA, significantly broadening its equity research platform across technology, healthcare, and energy, power & infrastructure. Collectively, Mr. Buck, Dr. Bauser, and Mr. Kelsey bring more than 40 years of equity research experience across the middle market, with proven track records of identifying emerging themes and companies ahead of broader market adoption. All three bring deep sector expertise in addition to long-standing institutional relationships cultivated over years of industry coverage. Together, they strengthen Titan's research division, build on the platform's capabilities, and reflect continued investment in sector-focused research that drives value for both institutional investors and corporate issuers.

"These additions mark an important milestone for Titan. Since our inception in 2023, we've raised more than $5 billion in capital and established ourselves as one of the fastest growing investment banks in the capital markets. Today's announcement marks the next phase of that growth," said Jason Sands, Co-Founder & Partner at Titan. "Their combined coverage across technology, healthcare, and energy reinforces our mission of building a full-service investment banking platform focused on underfollowed and underserved small and mid-cap public companies."

Scott Buck joins Titan Partners as Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst covering technology. He brings more than 18 years of experience in equity research and capital markets, having held research roles at Bank of America, B. Riley, H.C. Wainwright, and Macquarie Group. Mr. Buck holds a B.A. from the University of Colorado and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.

Kyle Bauser, Ph.D., joins Titan Partners as Director, Senior Research Analyst covering healthcare technologies. Dr. Bauser brings more than 12 years of experience in equity research and investment analysis, most recently at ROTH Capital Partners. Prior to that, he held senior research roles at Lake Street and B. Riley. He began his career in medtech equity research at Piper Sandler before moving into a corporate development role at Vascular Solutions, giving him a holistic understanding of both public markets and operating company priorities. Dr. Bauser holds a B.A. in Mathematical Economics from Colorado College and a Ph.D. in Economics from the City University of New York Graduate Center.

Adam Kelsey, CFA, joins Titan Partners as Director, Senior Research Analyst covering infrastructure. Mr. Kelsey brings more than 10 years of experience in equity research and investment analysis, most recently at Craig-Hallum. Prior to that, he held roles across investment research and asset management, bringing a buy-side perspective to his coverage universe. Mr. Kelsey holds a B.A. in Economics from Hamilton College and is a CFA charterholder.

About Titan Partners

Titan Partners, a division of American Capital Partners, is a boutique investment bank specializing in tailored solutions for publicly traded emerging growth companies. Titan Partners combines expertise, trust, dedication, and a forward-thinking approach to help clients achieve their strategic capital needs.

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Titan Partners

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(929) 833-1246

4 World Trade Center, 49th Floor

New York, NY 10007

