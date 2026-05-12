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Aedifica NV/SA: Ordinary And Extraordinary General Meetings Of 12 May 2026 & Convocation Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Of 12 June 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding:
- the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of 12 May 2026, and the convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2026.
- Press release EN Communiqué de presse FR Persbericht NL
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