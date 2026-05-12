Anand Kumar Calls For Probe Into NTA After NEET-UG 2026 Exam Cancellation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Amid the row over NEET-UG 2026 exam cancellation following alleged paper leak, prominent educator Anand Kumar on Tuesday urged the Central government to conduct a probe on the National Testing Agency (NTA) to know the "root" of such repeated instances.

Anand Kumar, who was behind the iconic Super 30 initiative, termed the incident "unfortunate".

"Several days before the exam, the questions had reached the students in the form of a guess paper," Anand Kumar told IANS.

He noted that students are extremely disappointed with the incident and uncertain about their future.

"Whatever happened is very wrong, and somewhere the NTA's negligence is to be blamed for it," he said.

Anand Kumar appealed to the Central government to conduct a probe into the NTA. "Probe must be conducted to know why these paper leaks are happening over and over again?" he said.

"Students are losing faith in the exam system and in the government as well."

The educator also appealed to the government to find the "root" of such acts. "According to reports, influential people and mafias are involved (in paper leaks)," he alleged.

He asserted that with the influx of coaching centres, education in the country has turned into a "business".

"People are earning crores of money with this. Such people then take 'guess classes' and leak the questions through guess papers," he claimed.

He urged the government to identify such people and take strict action against them. Anand Kumar also said that the law which has been made for coaching centres should continue to be strict implemented.

Also, the educator emphasised that it is the responsibility of everyone, including teachers and the media, to understand the situation of the students and the pain that their parents are also going through.

He maintained that in such a difficult situation, it is the job of the teachers to motivate the students.

"We are constantly telling the students not to panic. Instead, they should take it as another opportunity for improvement," he noted.

Anand Kumar urged students to prepare well for the rescheduled exam and stay away from any kind of negativity.

"Students also need to be taught that shortcuts can never be the path towards success."