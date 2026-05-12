UP Woman Inconsolably Cries Over Pet Cat's Death Viral Video Leaves Internet In Tears

In a small village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, a woman's deep grief over the death of her pet cat has touched thousands of people online. A video showing her crying beside the cat's body has gone viral on social media. The incident took place about a week ago in Kucheja village. The woman, identified as Amina, was seen crying loudly and holding the body of her cat. Villagers said she was grieving as if she had lost a member of her family.

UP: Elderly Woman Breaks Down After Death of Pet Cat in Bulandshahr, Emotional Scene Touches HeartsKhujeja village:According to locals, the elderly woman had been lovingly caring for her pet cat and its four newborn kittens. However, after the cat suddenly died, the woman... twitter/NmCtVjwiiK

- Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 12, 2026

Concern for four kittens

According to local residents, the cat had four kittens. Much of Amina's sadness was due to worrying about their future after their mother's death.

In the video, she is seen bringing the kittens from inside her home. She places them next to the dead cat while continuing to cry. The emotional moment shows her deep attachment to the animal.

Villagers said the scene was very painful to watch. Some people tried to comfort her. Others suggested that she should take care of the orphaned kittens.

A bond formed over time

Locals shared that Amina's husband had died some time ago. After his death, she adopted the cat. Over time, the cat became her emotional companion.

Villagers said she raised the cat and its kittens with care and love. For her, the pet became an important part of daily life. This close bond explains the intensity of her grief.

Crowd gathers around her

As she mourned, several neighbours gathered at the spot. Some tried to console her and calm her down. Others focused on the future of the kittens.

The emotional video quickly spread online, drawing strong reactions from social media users across different platforms.

Social media reactions

Many users expressed sympathy and sadness after seeing the video. Some comments praised her love for the cat and called it selfless. Others said the kittens are now orphaned and need care. A few users expressed respect for her emotions and wished her strength.

आजकल के लोग इंसानों को प्यार नहीं कर पाते और इस महिला का कितना निश्वार्थ प्रेम है अपनी बिल्ली पर।

- माया सिंगरोली (@Maya__Singroli) May 12, 2026

One user wrote that her love was rare and deserved respect. Another said seeing her crying brought tears to their eyes.

यूपी: बुलंदशहर में बुजुर्ग महिला पालतू बिल्ली और उसके 4 नवजात बच्चों का लालन पालन कर रही थी। अचानक बिल्ली की मौत हो गई, बिल्ली की मौत से बुजुर्ग महिला को इस कदर धक्का लगा वह दहाड़ मारकर रोने लगी। बिलखने लगी। बिल्ली की मौत पर बुजुर्ग महिला के विलाप की ये तस्वीर निःस्वार्थ मोहब्बत... twitter/XZL7LHHhFN

- Shahnawaz(News24) (@Shahnawazreport) May 11, 2026

Some people also mentioned loneliness among elderly individuals, saying pets often become their main companions.

There were also comments urging financial help to support the kittens. Some users suggested that those who can reach her should assist her in caring for them.

A few reactions discussed deeper emotional or spiritual views about attachment and loss. Others shared similar experiences of losing pets and said the pain feels very strong.

अत्यधिक मोह,अत्यधिक प्रेम दोनों ही घातक है मृत्यु एक उत्सव है ज्यादा लगाव दुख का कारण बनता है ज्यादा प्रेम भी आसक्ति जगाता है

- शैव दर्शन (@rtiyouthwing) May 12, 2026

While most reactions were emotional and supportive, some users had different views. A few comments discussed the idea of attachment and grief in a philosophical way.

However, the majority of responses focused on sympathy, love for animals, and concern for the kittens' future.