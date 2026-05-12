Trends & Strategies Shaping The $2.95 Billion Hexane Market Insights By Type, Grade, Application And Region - Forecast To 2031
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|231
|Forecast Period
|2026-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.95 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$3.64 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Strong Growth Momentum in Asia-Pacific Driven by Expanding Food Processing, Rapid Urbanization, Industrial Development, and Robust Demand from Edible Oil Sector Rising Utilization Across Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives, and Polymer Processing Applications
- Gradual Transition Toward Environmentally Friendly and Green Solvent Alternatives Concerns Related to Flammability and Toxicity Impacting Handling and Usage Volatility in Crude Oil Prices
- Increase in Demand for Solvents in Paints & Coatings Sector
Company Profiles
- China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) Shell PLC Exxon Mobil Corporation Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Junyuan Petroleum Group Totalenergies Phillips 66 Company Rompetrol Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Petrobras Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. Haltermann Carless Group Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Thaioil Group Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Shenyang Macro Chemical Co. Ltd. Spectrum Chemical Merck KGaA Hydrite Chemical Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd. Arham Petrochem Private Limited Gfs Chemicals Noah Chemicals Muby Chemicals
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Hexane Market
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