Slalom Strengthens Calgary Presence With New Downtown Office To Support Growth And Hiring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and transformation, today announced the grand opening of its new Calgary office, strengthening its footprint in the market to support increasing customer demand and continued investment in Western Canada.

The 12,000 sq ft, state-of-the-art office, located in downtown Calgary's core business district, marks a significant growth in Slalom's presence in the region and is designed to support a growing local team and increased client engagement across Alberta. The new space provides enhanced capacity for collaboration and client delivery, with dedicated client areas and flexible workspaces to support hybrid work and future growth. This investment reflects the firm's continued commitment to the Calgary community and its focus on attracting and retaining top talent in Alberta.

“Calgary is one of Canada's preeminent business and tech centres,” said Iaan McAullay, Managing Director and Alberta Market Leader, Slalom.“Slalom in Calgary has grown rapidly over the past few years to support customers in key sectors like aerospace, energy, financial services, and public sector as they modernize operations and adopt new technologies. This expansion allows us to better serve clients, support our growing local team, and create even more opportunities for innovation and partnership right here in Calgary.”

“Slalom's new space is a strong signal of Calgary's evolving business landscape,” said Megan Zimmerman, VP, Trade and Investor Experience at Calgary Economic Development.“By investing in a space that can accommodate their growing team, Slalom is helping to drive local job creation and support our broader vision for a vibrant, innovative city.”

"We are excited to welcome Slalom into its new space in our Downtown Calgary portfolio," said Michael Rix from Brookfield Properties. "Their expansion highlights the market's demand for high-quality, move-in-ready office space that supports growth, collaboration and talent development in our city."

Slalom's new office supports continued hiring in Calgary across consulting, technology, and business roles, enabling further growth of its local team and deeper client engagement in the region. The firm plans to use the space to attract new talent and provide an environment where teams can thrive, innovate, and collaborate with clients more effectively.

To see open job positions in Calgary visit slalom.

To learn more about Slalom Calgary, visit

About Slalom

Slalom is a fiercely human business and technology consulting company that leads with outcomes and teams with leaders, bringing more together. From strategy through delivery, our agile teams across 54 offices in 12 countries collaborate with clients to bring powerful customer experiences, innovative ways of working, and new products and services to life. We are trusted by leaders across the Global 1000, many successful enterprise and mid-market companies, and 500+ public sector organizations to improve operations, drive growth, and create value. At Slalom, we believe that together, we can move faster, dream bigger, and build better tomorrows for all.

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Susie Ibbotson

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at