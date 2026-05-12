Bihar Introduces Reforms In Land Services, Public Distribution System​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 12 (IANS) In a significant administrative reform aimed at improving public service delivery, the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms of the Bihar government has directed revenue employees to work directly within their respective Halkas (jurisdictional circles), rather than remaining stationed at Circle Offices.​

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, the Minister of Revenue and Land Reforms, has instructed that revenue staff will now attend the Anchal (Circle) office only on Saturdays.​

“On all other days, they will be required to remain physically present in their designated Halkas to resolve land-related issues on the ground,” he said.​

The Minister also directed Circle Officers to discontinue daily in-person meetings.​

Instead, meetings should be conducted online if necessary, except on Saturdays when all staff will gather at the Circle Office.​

This day will also coincide with Bhu-Samadhan Diwas (Land Resolution Day).​

According to the new system, revenue employees must follow a fixed roster and prioritise resolving key land-related matters such as mutation (Dakhil-Kharij), land record correction (Parimarjan), and digital land measurement (E-Mapi).​

The move is expected to significantly reduce the need for citizens to visit Circle Offices repeatedly, thereby saving time and effort.​

Jaiswal emphasised that officials must ensure the timely and transparent disposal of complaints at the Halka level, stating that the department's primary objective is to provide quick and effective relief to the public.​

In another key development, Ashok Choudhary, Minister of Food and Consumer Protection, announced a pilot project to deliver food grains directly to the homes of elderly citizens aged 80 years and above.​

During a departmental review meeting held on Tuesday, Choudhary directed officials to prepare a detailed proposal for the initiative.​

He stressed the need for complete transparency and strict adherence to timelines in issuing new ration cards and distributing food grains.​

Officials were also instructed to fill vacant posts in Public Distribution System shops at the earliest.​

The Minister issued strict warnings against negligence in the transportation and distribution of food grains.​

He directed that any lapses by transporters be dealt with firmly in accordance with the rules, reiterating that timely delivery to beneficiaries is the department's top priority.​

The meeting also reviewed wheat and pulses procurement operations.​

Officials have been asked to coordinate with the Cooperative Department to speed up procurement processes.​

Additionally, the department is exploring the construction of warehouses under the Public-Private Partnership model to strengthen storage capacity and improve supply chain efficiency.​

During the meeting, senior officials, including Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, Special Secretary Upendra Kumar, Director Vibhuti Ranjan Chaudhary, and Sunil Kumar, Managing Director of the Bihar State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, were present.​