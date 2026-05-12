Content Syndicate Launches Author's Launchpad To Bring Indie Authors Industry-Level Media Exposure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New flagship program formalizes the strategic partnership with Fifth Story Press, pairing 1,200+ media endpoints with boutique publishing infrastructure

New York, NY, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Syndicate, a high-authority press release distribution network that distributes content to Yahoo Finance, AP News, and Business Insider and more that 1200+ end points has officially launched Author's Launchpad to give indie authors and publishing professionals industry-level media exposure

Built for Storytellers. Engineered for Reach.

Author's Launchpad is more than a publishing service. It is launch infrastructure that pairs Content Syndicate's wire-grade distribution with Fifth Story Press's editorial craft, giving authors a single coordinated path from manuscript to mainstream visibility.

Authors choose from three program tiers, each built around concrete deliverables and a single coordinated PR window:



Single Launch: A professionally authored and edited press release with full Content Syndicate wire distribution, premium-tier delivery, and indexed pickup across Google News, Yahoo, and the 1,200+ endpoint network. Built around a single book release window.

Launch + Sustain: Everything in Single Launch, plus a sustained campaign window with additional release cadence, follow-on re-pitching, and dedicated PR consultation designed to extend visibility well past launch week. Catalog Management: A monthly press program for authors with multi-book franchises, series releases, and active backlists. Each month produces a fresh news angle into the wire network with editorial planning support from publishing PR experts.

Distribution That Builds Readers and Rights



Press & Trade Media: 1,200+ media endpoints including Yahoo Finance, AP News, and Business Insider..

Search & Discovery: Google News indexed placements with Yahoo coverage and pickup across 400+ platforms, extending visibility well beyond announcement day.

Broadcast & Streaming: Cross-promotion eligibility into Content Syndicate's broadcast and radio networks reaching 60+ million U.S. households via Newsmax. Rights & Adaptation Outreach: Direct introduction pathways to vetted film, television, and audio adaptation partners across the Author's Launchpad network.

Every program includes dedicated support from publishing PR experts. Participants retain full rights to their work and to all earned media coverage.

“Start Getting Noticed” is more than a tagline. It is the operating principle behind every program we build,” said Sandra Ditore, CEO of Content Syndicate.“Author's Launchpad takes the same high-authority distribution network that places corporate news on Yahoo Finance, AP News, and Business Insider and applies it to authors. With Fifth Story Press handling the editorial craft, we can give serious books the launch infrastructure they have always deserved.”

Already in Market

The inaugural Author's Launchpad campaign is Fight for Glory, the launch program for The St. Paul Phantom by Dr. Gerard Gibbons publishing June, 2026. The novel is Volume I of a planned trilogy spanning 1884 to 1983 and draws on the real-life legacy of Hall of Fame boxer Tommy Gibbons, Dr. Gibbons' grandfather.

Endorsements include Oscar-nominated screenwriter Paul Tamasy (The Fighter), Oscar-nominated producer Brian Frankish (Field of Dreams), the International Boxing Research Organization, and the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame.

Featured Campaign

“Fight for Glory: The St. Paul Phantom | Dr. Gerard Gibbons”

▶ Watch the campaign trailer:

Learn more about the book and the author:

About Author's Launchpad

Author's Launchpad is a flagship program of Content Syndicate, developed with Fifth Story Press, built to give indie authors and publishing professionals industry-level exposure. Three program tiers are available: Single Launch, Launch + Sustain, and Catalog Management.

About Content Syndicate

Content Syndicate is a high-authority press release distribution network built to help brands, founders, public companies, and authors gain meaningful media visibility through premium-tier distribution and transparent pay-as-you-go pricing. The platform delivers wide-reaching exposure across hundreds of trusted media outlets, including digital news, broadcast TV, and radio networks, helping clients get their stories in front of the audiences that matter most.

About Fifth Story Press

Fifth Story Press is a boutique publishing house specializing in commercial fiction and serious nonfiction, where indie authors get industry-level exposure. Through its strategic partnership with Content Syndicate, the press provides authors access to 1,200+ media endpoints. fifth-story-press

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as investment, financial, legal, or professional advice. Forward-looking statements regarding publication dates, distribution outcomes, and adaptation potential are subject to change. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for content or claims made by featured participants or their representatives.

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