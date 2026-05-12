Telangana's Women Safety Wing Launches #Standwithher Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) The Telangana Police's Women Safety Wing has launched a new campaign titled #StandWithHer, driving home the message that silence in the face of harassment is itself a crime, and that standing up for women is every citizen's true civic duty.

The campaign, led by DG, Women Safety Wing, Charu Sinha, is engaging men as active partners in this social movement and has sparked conversation across the state.

The campaign underscores that women's safety cannot be ensured through laws and police surveillance alone; lasting protection comes only through a fundamental shift in the mindset of every man in society, said a release from Women's Safety Wing.

The digital campaign has garnered an overwhelming response from netizens, with film celebrities and social media influencers voluntarily stepping forward to lend their support. Prominent among them is actor Adivi Sesh, who compared the internet to a vast ocean and described online harassment, indecent comments, and trolling directed at women as sand clinging to it - and called on every man to take responsibility for wiping it away.

Fellow participants, including influencers Virajita, Deepak Karamungiker, Sharath-Nisha Nalla, and Chillar Boy, have amplified the campaign's reach through widely shared videos, reinforcing the message that seeking a woman's consent before sharing her photo or video on social media is not just courtesy - it is her fundamental right.

The campaign highlights that in countless situations, from casual ridicule to grave crimes, men choose to remain silent bystanders. #StandWithHer firmly asserts that such silence amounts to indirect support for wrongdoing.

The Women Safety Wing is calling on men to raise their voices as responsible citizens and to evolve from passive spectators into leaders of meaningful change.

The initiative also calls for greater respect toward women in offices and homes, urging an end to body shaming, mockery of professional success, and ridicule related to marriage. Every man is encouraged to reflect on his daily conduct, lead by example, and be a source of assurance for women in every space.

"Safety is not just about increasing police presence - it is about transforming the way society thinks. The same respect we show toward the women in our own homes must be extended to every woman outside. A truly safe environment will take shape only when this change begins at home. Do not remain a silent spectator when you witness something wrong - speak up, question it, and be part of this social transformation. Every man has a role to play," DGP Sinha said.