BJP Is 'Big Goon', AAP 'Small Goon', Their Rivalry A Sham: Pargat Singh

Former Punjab Education Minister and Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging collusion between the two outfits and describing their rivalry as a "sham fight", while terming the BJP as the "big goon" and the AAP as the "small goon".

Addressing the prevailing political situation in Punjab and the country, Pargat Singh said the BJP and the AAP are not genuinely opposed to each other. "The BJP and AAP have a tacit understanding and their apparent rivalry is merely a staged act -- a sham fight," he alleged.

Escalating his attack, the Congress leader said, "The small goon (AAP) engaged in hooliganism first in Punjab, and now the big goon (BJP) has arrived to suppress the state."

'Vigilance Dept grossly misused'

Pargat Singh also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, alleging misuse of the Vigilance Department and selective action against political opponents. He claimed that investigative agencies were being "activated" ahead of elections and that central agencies were being allowed to operate freely in the state.

BJP rewarding tainted leaders: Singh

Taking further aim at the BJP, he alleged that leaders with tainted backgrounds were being rewarded politically. Referring to West Bengal, he cited newly appointed BJP chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that despite corruption-related cases, such individuals were given prominence. He also claimed a similar pattern in other states, including Assam.

Pargat Singh further alleged that the Vigilance Department in Punjab has been "grossly misused" and questioned the credibility of cases filed by the government, claiming they often fail in court due to being "arbitrary and coercive". He also pointed out that while action had been initiated against five politicians, a sitting MLA from Jalandhar facing corruption allegations had allegedly been provided security cover.

'BJP, AAP under RSS influence'

On broader political alignments, the Congress leader alleged that both the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party function under the ideological influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He said the real political contest was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Pargat Singh also referred to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) issue, criticising the Punjab government for not convening a special session of the Assembly to discuss the matter. He further alleged that six Rajya Sabha members, who were earlier aligned with the BJP, had now returned to their former political camp, and accused the AAP government of effectively "handing over governance" to central agencies.

'AAP created to counter Congress'

Pargat Singh later alleged that AAP was created to act as a counterforce to the Congress in Delhi politics, stating that its primary political role was to target the party in the national capital. (ANI)

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