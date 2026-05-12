INVITATION/Media Briefing - Work, Inspections And Studies On The Québec Bridge: An Update From JCCBI

INVITATION/Media Briefing - Work, Inspections And Studies On The Québec Bridge: An Update From JCCBI
|WHAT
|Media briefing
|WHEN
|10:30 a.m. on May 14, 2026
|WHERE
| Quai des Cageux
2795 Champlain Boulevard, Québec City
Parking available on the opposite side of Champlain Boulevard
|WHO
| Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer, JCCBI
Raphaël Lavoie, Senior Director, Projects, JCCBI
Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications, JCCBI
|RSVP
| Email: Contact Us form
About JCCBI
As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978 that is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. The Corporation manages, maintains and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional and aesthetically pleasing, both today and in the future.
For more information
Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications
Telephone: 450-651-8771
Email: Contact Us form
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