12 Lakh Chemists To Strike On May 20 Over Govt Inaction On E-Pharmacies

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), the apex body representing more than 12.40 lac chemists and drug distributors across the country, has announced a one-day nationwide shutdown on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, against government inaction.

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the organisation has made it clear that despite repeated requests, no concrete action has been taken on the serious issues affecting the pharmaceutical trade, resulting in deep resentment among chemists across the country.

Grievances Against E-Pharmacies and Unfair Competition

The organisation alleges that e-pharmacy platforms are taking advantage of regulatory relaxation. Illegal e-pharmacies and deep discounting have put the livelihood of 50 million dependents at risk. The sale of medicines without physical verification is leading to repeated use of the same prescription. Through AI-based fake prescriptions, uncontrolled availability of antibiotics and habit-forming drugs is giving rise to major threats such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This is a direct compromise with public health.

Large corporate entities are disturbing the market balance through deep discounting. While margins on essential medicines are fixed by the Government (NPPA/DPCO), these entities are creating unfair competition. This is threatening the survival of small chemists in rural and semi-urban areas, which will ultimately destroy the accessible medicine supply system.

The notification issued during COVID-19 (26 March 2020), which was a temporary measure, is not rational to continue even today. This rule is weakening the strict provisions of Drug Rule 65, and digital platforms are taking advantage of it to violate regulatory safeguards.

Specific Demands and Ultimatum

The AIOCD has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the COVID-period temporary notification G.S.R. 220(E) and the e-pharmacy-related notification G.S.R. 817(E), along with the introduction of a "level playing field" policy to curb what it describes as unfair deep discounting practices by corporate entities.

AIOCD President J. S. Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal jointly stated, "This is not merely a matter of trade, but of patient safety. If the Government does not take any concrete decision on these demands by 20 May, we will be compelled to launch an indefinite agitation." (ANI)

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