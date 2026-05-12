MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) 22nd Annual Equities Trading Conference Opens the Market

May 12, 2026 10:22 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, TMX Global Markets and Post Trade, TMX Group, joined by representatives from our Platinum sponsors BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Independent Network, Options Technology, Tethys, and our Gold sponsors, Alithya, Broadridge, Clear Street Canada, CSTA, and Iress, to celebrate the 22nd Annual TMX Equities Trading Conference and open the market.



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For more than two decades, the annual TMX Equities Trading Conference has brought together industry members, technology providers and regulators to discuss topics relevant to today's markets. This event has grown to become the country's premier equities conference, attracting investment communities from across Canada and abroad.

Through fireside chats, panel discussions and networking opportunities, attendees gain a comprehensive view of the Canadian and global landscape. Participants explore how regulation, market structure and technology intersect to drive competitiveness and innovation across the trading ecosystem.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Catherine Kee

Head of Media Relations, TMX Group

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange