Visio Lending Taps Mortgage And Fintech Veteran Susan Bean To Lead Strategic Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visio Lending (visiolending ), the nation's leading Debt Service Coverage Ratio rental property lender, has appointed Susan Bean as Business Development Manager. She brings nearly 20 years of experience driving growth through strategic partnerships across the mortgage, financial services and technology sectors.

Known for building long-term mutually beneficial relationships, Bean will play a key role as Visio expands its footprint across 41 states.

“I have always been passionate about relationship building and creating opportunities that help partners grow. I'm excited to collaborate with the Visio team and the brokers and investors we support,” Bean said.“Together we can build on Visio's reputation for streamlined processes, innovative technology and a customer-first approach.”

The Business Development Manager is a new role for Visio, which employs more than 200 people and has specialized in DSCR lending exclusively for 12 years.

“Susan's ability to identify opportunities, strengthen partnerships and build long-lasting relationships makes her an incredible addition to our team. With Susan in this role, our account executives can dedicate more of their time to guiding brokers and investors through every step of the DSCR process,” said Jenny Coupland, Chief Executive Officer of Visio Lending.“Alongside our new broker portal that further optimizes and streamlines the lending experience, Visio is continuing to grow while maintaining our commitment to personalized support for every client and deal.”

Bean has led growth initiatives for fintech, SaaS and mortgage companies. She has been instrumental in delivering AI solutions for financial institutions, significantly increasing market share and surpassing multimillion-dollar sales goals.

About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation's largest independent rental property lender and was ranked the No. 1 DSCR loan provider in the United States by the Scotsman Guide, based on the company's leading DSCR loan origination volume nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Visio operates nationally with more than 200 employees, originates investor loans in 41 states and manages one of the nation's largest investor-loan Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Having originated more than $4.7 billion in rental property loans, Visio combines deep capital markets expertise, proprietary technology and disciplined credit and risk management to deliver scalable financing solutions for residential real estate investors across both retail and wholesale channels. The company differentiates itself through streamlined, technology-enabled processes, leading product innovation and a customer-first approach that simplifies the lending experience and drives significant repeat business.

Visio Lending supports professional real estate investors across acquisition, refinance and portfolio growth strategies. It continues to drive innovation, transparency and scalability in the investor mortgage market.

For more information, visit and follow Visio Lending on LinkedIn at .

Attachment

Susan Bean

CONTACT: Media Contact: Rivers Agency (on behalf of Visio Lending)... 919-614-3966