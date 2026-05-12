G6 Hospitality Partners With Natson Hotel Group For 18 Studio 6 Plus Properties

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality today announced an expansion of its newly launched Studio 6 Plus brand through a development commitment with Natson Hotel Group to open 18 Studio 6 Plus properties across key growth markets in the United States.

The agreement includes 18 development projects transforming the extended-stay landscape across Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and other key markets experiencing strong extended-stay demand driven by corporate relocations, healthcare facilities, and manufacturing growth. Development is expected to begin in May 2026, with the first properties opening in early 2027.

This announcement follows the April unveiling of Studio 6 Plus at G6 Hospitality's Annual Franchisee Convention in Cancún, where the brand was introduced to more than 1,500 franchisees and partners. Studio 6 Plus addresses growing demand in the upper-economy extended-stay segment by offering interior corridor security, expanded room layouts, full kitchens, and enhanced amenities at target ADRs of $80–$90.

Natson Hotel Group is a full-service management company that owns and operates over 100 properties across prominent brands including Hilton, Marriott, IHG, G6, Wyndham and other choice brands. The group currently operates 75+ properties with G6 Hospitality under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, primarily across the southeastern and Northwestern United States including Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Sam Patel serves as CEO of Natson Hotel Group.

“Sam Patel embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our franchise network. His commitment to Studio 6 Plus demonstrates franchisee confidence in this brand's market positioning and growth potential. Natson's track record of operational excellence makes them an ideal partner for scaling this concept,” said Ankit Tandon, Vice Chairman - G6 Hospitality.“The Natson Hotel Group has been a valued partner for G6 over the years. This agreement marks an important step as we expand Studio 6 Plus, a brand designed for guests who are staying longer and looking for comfort, consistency, and a more seamless extended-stay experience. Together, we are focused on growing in markets where extended-stay demand continues to rise,” said Sonal Sinha, CEO, G6 Hospitality.“I've been part of the G6 family for many years, and my journey from owning and managing a single property to operating over 70 hotels is a testament to the opportunities G6 provides its franchisees. Studio 6 Plus fills a real gap in the extended-stay market. The interior corridor format, enhanced security, and franchise economics give us the tools to serve guests better while building sustainable business performance,” said Sam Patel, CEO, Natson Hotel Group. Sam Patel adds that the new ownership is focusing on improving bottom line for franchisees and they have been engaged like never before.

The select-service and extended-stay hotel sector's RevPAR reached a record $78 in 2024-14% above 2019 levels-with demand climbing 232,000 room nights year-over-year. Major hotel brands have expanded their extended-stay portfolios by over 50% in the past decade, growing at 7.1% annually compared to 3.2% for the broader U.S. hotel market.

Studio 6 Plus serves skilled tradespeople, traveling nurses, technicians, and workers supporting construction, automotive manufacturing, semiconductor plants, and energy projects-professionals who need extended-stay accommodations that feel safe, functional, and genuinely livable during project-based assignments, relocations, and life transitions.

Properties feature 60–80 rooms with interior corridors, full kitchens with full-size refrigerators, expanded storage and closet space, commercial-grade guest laundry facilities, and a three-click automated check-in system. The brand's innovative fee structure charges franchisees only for business the brand directly generates-not for bookings coming through third-party OTA channels.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Plano, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

Contact

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality LLC

...

+91 97911 63065

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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