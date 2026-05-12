Canada's Top Moonshot Venturestm Of 2026 Announced At NACO Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The largest and most nationally distributed Moonshots cohort in program history - 27 ventures, $140M+ collectively raised, 41% women-led, and the first quantum venture to take the stage - unveiled today following a closed-door showcase at NACO Summit in Ottawa.







OTTAWA, Ontario, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) today unveiled Canada's Top Moonshot VenturesTM of 2026, twenty-seven emerging companies led by founders building transformative solutions across artificial intelligence, healthtech and biotech, cleantech, defence and dual-use technologies, quantum, and beyond.

These ventures were selected through a rigorous, member-driven process. NACO invited its more than 100 member organizations - Canada's leading angel groups, incubators, accelerators, and early-stage venture funds - to nominate the highest-potential ventures in their networks. Nearly 100 high-calibre nominations were received this year, prompting an expansion of the cohort from 23 ventures in 2025 to 27 in 2026, the largest in the program's history. The selected ventures took the Moonshots StageTM at a closed-door showcase at the National Arts Centre during NACO Summit 2026, before an invitation-only audience of angel investors, venture capitalists, and senior leaders.

Collectively, the 2026 cohort has raised more than $140 million CAD to date, with 25 of the 27 ventures actively raising or planning to raise. The cohort spans eight provinces and territories: Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, and Yukon, with Prince Edward Island and Yukon represented on the Moonshots StageTM for the first time in the program's history. Approximately 41% of the cohort is women-led, and the cohort introduces a sector first to the Moonshots StageTM with a quantum venture presenting for the first time.

"What stands out about this year's cohort is its breadth," added Mary Long-Irwin, Board Chair of NACO. "Eight provinces and territories, ten sectors, approximately forty-one percent women-led, and first-ever appearances of founders from the Yukon and Prince Edward Island on the Moonshots Stage. This breadth reflects the work of more than one hundred member organizations across the country, each playing a hands-on role in surfacing the founders best positioned to scale. NACO's strength has always been its network, and the 2026 cohort is the proof."

Canada's Top Moonshot VenturesTM of 2026

Organized by sector and listed alphabetically.

Advanced Robotics, IoT, and Hardware



Acrylic Robotics: Founder & CEO Chloe Ryan (Nominated by Two Small Fish)

ForceN: Founder & CEO Robert Brooks (Nominated by Anges Québec)

Taiv: Co-Founder & CEO Noah Palansky (Nominated by North Forge) Variablegrid: Co-Founder & CEO Dan Lafferty (Nominated by Spring Impact Capital)

Artificial Intelligence



Fireweed AI: Co-Founder & CEO Cole Robulack (Nominated by Yukonstruct Society)

Masterpiece X: Founder & CEO Jonathan Gagne (Nominated by Angel Investors Durham)

Tracktile: Founder & CEO Jordan Rose (Nominated by Island Capital Partners) Ultimarii: Co-Founder & President Josh Malate (Nominated by InterGen)

Automotive and Transportation

MesoMat: Co-Founder & CEO Paul Fowler (Nominated by Keiretsu Forum Canada)



Cleantech



Aeon Blue: Co-Founder & CEO Lark Meadow (Nominated by Cape Breton Capital Group)

Aurea Technologies: Founder & CEO Cat Adalay (Nominated by Capital Angel Network)

Hyperion Global Energy: Co-Founder & CEO Heather Ward (Nominated by Invest Ottawa)

LITE-1: Co-Founder & CEO Roya Aghighi (Nominated by Cape Breton Capital Group) Opalia: Co-Founder & CEO Jennifer Côté (Nominated by Spring Impact Capital)



Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail

Marlow: Co-Founder & CEO Nadia Ladak (Nominated by SheBoot)



Defence and Dual-Use Technologies



Ecosystem Informatics: Founder & CEO Shirook Ali (Nominated by Angel Investors Durham) Obruta Space Solutions: Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Stadnyk (Nominated by Capital Angel Network)

Fintech

StartupFuel: Founder & CEO Ashley Martis (Nominated by OneEleven/Ontario Centre of Innovation)



Healthtech and Biotech



Fibra: Founder & CEO Parnian Majd (Nominated by Two Small Fish)

HTuO Biosciences: Founder & ​​CEO Anthony Fejes (Nominated by Angel Forum)

Kare Chemical Technologies: Co-Founder & COO Kareem Abdur-Rashid (Nominated by Black Entrepreneurship Alliance/YSpace)

Moonrise Medical: Co-Founder & COO Abubaker Khalifa (Nominated by Angel One Network)

Nimble Science: Co-Founder & CEO Sabina Bruehlmann (Nominated by Platform Calgary)

Pharma in silica: Founder & CEO François Arcand (Nominated by Keiretsu Forum Canada) Vena Medical: Co-Founder & CEO Michael Phillips (Nominated by Archangel Network of Funds)



Quantum

Xatoms: Co-Founder & COO Shirley Zhong (Nominated by IDEA Mississauga)



Sport Tech, AI and IoT

Scorched Ice: Founder & CEO John Lowe (Nominated by InterGen)



About the Moonshots ShowcaseTM

Launched in 2023, the Moonshots ShowcaseTM is NACO's flagship platform for investment-ready Seed and Series A ventures. Unlike traditional pitch events, the showcase puts storytelling front and centre: each founder delivers a personal, TED-style presentation designed to spark connection and catalyze opportunity with one of the most curated investor audiences in the country.

Selected companies join the Moonshots Alumni NetworkTM, a national peer community of ventures recognized for innovation, ambition, and global potential. The Moonshots Showcase is a key pillar of NACO Summit, Canada's most exclusive gathering of early-stage investors and innovation leaders. The 2026 edition is the third in the program's history.

About National Angel Capital Organization (NACO)

Founded in 2002, National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) is Canada's national network for angel investors and early-stage capital. NACO represents more than 4,000 angel investors and over 100 member organizations across Canada, including angel networks and early-stage investment organizations. Collectively, NACO's network has invested more than $1.8 billion in over 2,000 Canadian ventures. NACO supports the development of Canada's early-stage investment ecosystem through research, education, and engagement with policymakers.

Media Contact

Claudio Rojas

CEO, National Angel Capital Organization

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