Body Roll Controversy: Nora Fatehi-Honey Singh In Trouble For 'Copying' Netflix Show?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A man runs through a forest and finds a glowing lake. A beautiful woman, covered in gold jewellery, rises from the water. This whole scene, its colours, and the character's look have landed in a massive controversy. Let's see what the problem is's item song queen Nora Fatehi and rapper Honey Singh have landed in a huge controversy. Their new music video, 'Body Roll', is being called out for plagiarism song got millions of views within hours of its release, but now it's facing plagiarism allegations. Netizens are furious, claiming the visuals are a direct copy of the 'Jibaro' episode from Netflix's famous animated series, 'Love, Death + Robots'.The 'Body Roll' video starts with a man running through a forest to a glowing lake. A beautiful woman, Nora Fatehi, rises from the water, covered in gold jewellery. This entire sequence, the colour scheme, and the character design strongly resemble the 'Jibaro' episode from 2022.

In 'Jibaro' too, a woman decked in gold jewellery comes out of the water to lure soldiers. People are sharing screenshots of both videos on social media, asking, "Doesn't Bollywood have any original ideas?"

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Instagram and YouTube are flooded with angry comments about the song. One user commented, "Copycats can't create anything on their own," while another wrote, "You can't call this inspiration, this is straight-up theft!"

Netizens are tagging Nora Fatehi directly, asking, "Everyone watches Netflix these days, did you think nobody would notice?" A content creator named Filmy Sonia shared a comparison reel of the two videos, and it has gone completely viral. 'Jibaro', directed by Oscar-winner Alberto Mielgo, is a masterpiece known for its stunning animation and storytelling without any dialogues. Art lovers are angry that Nora and Honey Singh's team has copied such a classic.

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Despite all this drama, neither Nora Fatehi nor Honey Singh has said a word about the allegations. Some people are wondering if they are using the controversy for publicity. This was the duo's first collaboration, and it seems the song is getting more attention for the controversy than for its music. In the end, a music video that should have been about creativity is now making Bollywood look bad with these 'copy' allegations.