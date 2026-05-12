Body Roll Controversy: Nora Fatehi-Honey Singh In Trouble For 'Copying' Netflix Show?
In 'Jibaro' too, a woman decked in gold jewellery comes out of the water to lure soldiers. People are sharing screenshots of both videos on social media, asking, "Doesn't Bollywood have any original ideas?"
ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Net Worth: Inside Her Earnings, Fee, Expensive Cars and Properties-Full BreakdownInstagram and YouTube are flooded with angry comments about the song. One user commented, "Copycats can't create anything on their own," while another wrote, "You can't call this inspiration, this is straight-up theft!"
Netizens are tagging Nora Fatehi directly, asking, "Everyone watches Netflix these days, did you think nobody would notice?" A content creator named Filmy Sonia shared a comparison reel of the two videos, and it has gone completely viral. 'Jibaro', directed by Oscar-winner Alberto Mielgo, is a masterpiece known for its stunning animation and storytelling without any dialogues. Art lovers are angry that Nora and Honey Singh's team has copied such a classic.
ALSO READ:Nora Fatehi to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening CeremonyDespite all this drama, neither Nora Fatehi nor Honey Singh has said a word about the allegations. Some people are wondering if they are using the controversy for publicity. This was the duo's first collaboration, and it seems the song is getting more attention for the controversy than for its music. In the end, a music video that should have been about creativity is now making Bollywood look bad with these 'copy' allegations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment