Murcia Named Spain's Best-Value Destination For Group Golf Trips

MENAFN - Pressat) New data reveals Murcia offers the strongest combination of affordability, convenience and quality for golfing groups

Murcia is emerging as one of Spain's top destinations for group golf holidays, with new data from Glencor Golf Holidays showing the region delivers some of the best value golf breaks in the country.

The Spanish resort ranked highly for group bookings while also offering better value for money than any other Spanish golf destination analysed by Glencor.

Known for its laidback atmosphere, easy travel times and concentration of top-quality golf courses, Murcia has become particularly popular with larger golfing groups looking for a stress-free getaway.

To uncover the best-performing golf destinations in Spain, Glencor analysed booking data from the past two years across all Spanish regions with more than 10 bookings.

Great for golfing groups

Data shows that Murcia, Glencor's second most popular destination in Spain, was the most popular destinations for golfing groups.

Murcia ranked:

Number one for average rooms booked per trip (4.1 rooms) Number one for average group size (8.1 golfers per booking)

The figures highlight Murcia's growing reputation as a destination that works particularly well for larger groups, where convenience and accessibility are often just as important as the golf itself.

Corrie Renton, co-director of Glencor Golf Holidays said:“Murcia is one of those destinations that group golfers return to again and again because everything feels easy.

“The courses are close together, transfers are straightforward, and the whole atmosphere is much more relaxed than some of the busier Spanish resorts. When you're organising a trip for eight or more people, that convenience makes a huge difference.

“Groups want great golf without the stress, and golf holidays in Murcia delivers exactly that. We can take care of the hotels, tee times and transfers, leaving golfers free to simply enjoy the trip.”

The booking data also showed that October is the most popular month for Murcia golf breaks, accounting for nearly 30% of all bookings.

Spring and autumn remain the key travel periods, with:

May accounting for 15% of bookings September also representing 15% April contributing 13% March making up 10.9%

Smaller numbers of bookings were also recorded in June, November and August.

Value for money

Murcia's appeal is not just about convenience for groups. The region also stood out as one of the best-value golf destinations in Spain.

With an average booking cost of just £139 per person, per night Murcia golf trips were also the second cheapest breaks in Spain.

That value doesn't mean you're going to get lower quality either. Analysis of the region's hotels show you actually get more stars for your buck than anywhere else in Spain.

Glencor looked at the average star ratings for hotels booked over the past two years and the average cost person of a golf holiday to Murcia.

It then worked out which region in Spain gave you most stars for the least money – and Murcia came out on top