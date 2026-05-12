MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ciscom Significantly Improved Profits in Q1 2026

May 12, 2026 9:33 AM EDT | Source: Ciscom Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - CISCOM Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF) (" Ciscom " or "the Company "), which actively invests in, acquires, and manages companies within the Information and Communication Technology ("ICT") sector with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, is pleased to announce its Q1 2026 earnings, to provide a positive business update for 2026 and continued expense reductions, leading to improved profitability.

Ciscom filed its interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q1). The financial statements and the related MD&A are available on .

The Company achieved sales of $4.966M in Q1 2026 versus $6.678M in Q1 2025, a decrease of $1.712M or 25.6%. Gross profit for Q1 2026 was $1.057M versus $1.174M in Q1 2025, a minimal reduction of $0.117M or 10.0%. Gross margins significantly improved year-over-year from 17.6% in Q1 2025 to 21.3% in Q1 2026.

Ciscom improved its cash-based operating profit (EBITDA) by $0.551M in Q1 2026 versus 2025 with an EBITDA of $0.164M in Q1 2026 versus a cash-based operating loss of $0.387M in Q1 2025. This performance is in part due to the effectiveness of Ciscom's cost reduction initiatives, which have saved over $0.110M for the quarter and non-recurring charges in Q1 2025.

For Q1 2026, Ciscom reported a cash-based net income of $0.108M versus a cash-based net loss of $0.486M in Q1 2025, an improvement of $0.594M.

The Company continues to carry significant non-cash expenses totaling $0.381M in Q1 2026 (2025: $0.395M), which include share-based compensation, intangible assets amortization and deferred charges. The Company continues to focus on cash flow and improving its working capital.

The Company and its subsidiaries have diversified their operations by introducing three new offerings: Engage+, Mixography and Shopography. These digital and analytic offering supported by artificial intelligence ("AI") development will mark the way forward for the business. Please visit for full descriptions of the offerings.

"We used 2025 and 2026 to date to re-position and build the Company to maintain and advance its premiere market positioning," reported Michel Pepin, President, CEO and Director of Ciscom Corp. "Operations were further streamlined, and we are introducing AI tools to accelerate our growth. Clients are very pleased with the new offerings and the continued performance of our data-driven analytics, omnichannel media and direct mail services."

"While we have a resilient business, external economic forces, including tariffs, have affected several businesses" continued Pepin. "As the economy stabilizes and adapts to its new reality, the Company is focused on its core mandate. Ciscom continues to be in good standing with its banking partners, reflecting the Company's rigorous financial management and governance standards. Looking ahead, Ciscom is poised for further growth, with a focus on new acquisitions, client-centric services, and a commitment to operational excellence."

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures, in particular, EBITDA, calculated as total operating income (loss), excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, other non-cash expenses. The closest comparable IFRS measure is total operating income (loss). Such measures are standard practices for emerging companies with significant non-cash items as part of management disclosures.

The Company believes that this measure provides investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes this financial measure is important in evaluating the Company's performance, it is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS.

For a full comparison of non-IFRS financial measures used herein to their nearest IFRS equivalents, please see the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2026.

About Ciscom Corp.

Ciscom actively invests in, acquires, and manages market leading companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, targeting SMEs with proven profitability. This approach allows entrepreneurs to monetize their equity and continue contributing, enhancing shareholder value through acquisitions. As a leader in omni-media, particularly in data-driven marketing, Ciscom, through its subsidiaries, optimizes advertising spend across platforms, ensuring high ROI and customer engagement. Strategic ICT acquisitions bolster service offerings and shareholder value, marking Ciscom as an emergent force in the data driven and technology market. Ciscom became an issuer in June 2023 on the CSE and October 2023 on the OTCQB. Ciscom has two subsidiaries, namely Market Focus Direct and Prospect Media Group. For more information, visit