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Romaric Armel Mouafo Tchinda

Romaric Armel Mouafo Tchinda


2026-05-12 10:03:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Post-doctoral Researcher in the Biology department, Université de Sherbrooke
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Dr Mouafo-Tchinda is a plant pathologist, epidemiologist, microbial ecologist and data analyst. He has authored 20 peer-reviewed, academic articles on plant pathology, which can be found here:

Experience
  • –present Post-doctoral Researcher in the Biology department, Université de Sherbrooke

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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