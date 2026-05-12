Romaric Armel Mouafo Tchinda

Dr Mouafo-Tchinda is a plant pathologist, epidemiologist, microbial ecologist and data analyst. He has authored 20 peer-reviewed, academic articles on plant pathology, which can be found here:

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