Tajikistan Signs Renewable Energy Agreements With Chinese Companies
In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and Guangdong Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd. on the development and investment in renewable energy projects in Tajikistan.
The main purpose of the document is to expand cooperation in the implementation of green energy projects, promote the use of renewable energy sources, and attract foreign investment into the country's energy sector.
A separate Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and Watchman Group PTE Ltd. on studying and considering the possibility of constructing wind power plants in the Sughd region.--
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