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Tajikistan Signs Renewable Energy Agreements With Chinese Companies

Tajikistan Signs Renewable Energy Agreements With Chinese Companies


2026-05-12 10:03:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 12. As part of the meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and executives and representatives of companies from China, held on May 11 in Beijing, a number of important cooperation documents aimed at attracting investment into Tajikistan's energy sector were signed, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and Guangdong Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd. on the development and investment in renewable energy projects in Tajikistan.

The main purpose of the document is to expand cooperation in the implementation of green energy projects, promote the use of renewable energy sources, and attract foreign investment into the country's energy sector.

A separate Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and Watchman Group PTE Ltd. on studying and considering the possibility of constructing wind power plants in the Sughd region.

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