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Sharpeagle Launches Smart Radar-Based Forklift Safety Solution RODS-M10 For Industrial Operations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SharpEagle Technology has officially introduced the SharpEagle Forklift Radar Object Detection System RODS-M10, a new industrial safety solution designed to enhance forklift operations and reduce workplace accidents in warehouses, logistics hubs, and manufacturing facilities.
As industrial environments become more fast-paced and congested, forklift-related risks continue to rise. Blind spots, restricted visibility, and constant pedestrian movement create serious safety challenges that traditional warning methods often struggle to address effectively. Businesses are now increasingly adopting advanced safety technologies to improve operational awareness and minimize collision risks.
To meet these growing safety demands, SharpEagle developed the RODS-M10 with advanced radar-based detection technology capable of identifying nearby obstacles and hazards in real time. The system continuously monitors surrounding areas and provides instant alerts to forklift operators, helping them react quickly to potential dangers before accidents occur.
The RODS-M10 is specifically engineered for industrial environments where visibility conditions may frequently change. Unlike conventional monitoring systems, radar technology can perform effectively in low-light areas, dust, and other challenging operational conditions, making it suitable for warehouses, factories, logistics centers, and material handling applications.
The newly launched system helps improve pedestrian awareness, reduce blind spot incidents, and minimize equipment damage caused by collisions. By providing proactive safety alerts, the RODS-M10 supports safer forklift movement and contributes to a more secure working environment for operators and nearby workers.
According to SharpEagle Technology, the launch of the RODS-M10 reflects the growing importance of preventive safety measures in modern industrial operations. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing workplace safety not only to improve compliance but also to reduce downtime, operational disruptions, and accident-related costs.
“Industrial safety is evolving rapidly, and businesses require smarter technologies to support safer operations,” said a spokesperson from SharpEagle Technology.“The RODS-M10 has been designed to deliver reliable obstacle detection and help companies build safer and more efficient workplaces.”
The introduction of the RODS-M10 further strengthens SharpEagle's portfolio of advanced industrial safety solutions, including forklift camera systems, explosion-proof CCTV technologies, and AI-powered monitoring solutions for high-risk industries worldwide.
As warehouse operations continue to expand globally, radar-based forklift safety technologies are becoming an essential part of modern material handling safety strategies.
About SharpEagle Technology
SharpEagle Technology is a leading provider of industrial safety solutions specializing in forklift safety systems, explosion-proof surveillance cameras, and AI-powered monitoring technologies for warehouses, logistics, manufacturing, and high-risk industrial sectors.
For more information, visit:
SharpEagle UK – RODS-M10 Product Page:
As industrial environments become more fast-paced and congested, forklift-related risks continue to rise. Blind spots, restricted visibility, and constant pedestrian movement create serious safety challenges that traditional warning methods often struggle to address effectively. Businesses are now increasingly adopting advanced safety technologies to improve operational awareness and minimize collision risks.
To meet these growing safety demands, SharpEagle developed the RODS-M10 with advanced radar-based detection technology capable of identifying nearby obstacles and hazards in real time. The system continuously monitors surrounding areas and provides instant alerts to forklift operators, helping them react quickly to potential dangers before accidents occur.
The RODS-M10 is specifically engineered for industrial environments where visibility conditions may frequently change. Unlike conventional monitoring systems, radar technology can perform effectively in low-light areas, dust, and other challenging operational conditions, making it suitable for warehouses, factories, logistics centers, and material handling applications.
The newly launched system helps improve pedestrian awareness, reduce blind spot incidents, and minimize equipment damage caused by collisions. By providing proactive safety alerts, the RODS-M10 supports safer forklift movement and contributes to a more secure working environment for operators and nearby workers.
According to SharpEagle Technology, the launch of the RODS-M10 reflects the growing importance of preventive safety measures in modern industrial operations. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing workplace safety not only to improve compliance but also to reduce downtime, operational disruptions, and accident-related costs.
“Industrial safety is evolving rapidly, and businesses require smarter technologies to support safer operations,” said a spokesperson from SharpEagle Technology.“The RODS-M10 has been designed to deliver reliable obstacle detection and help companies build safer and more efficient workplaces.”
The introduction of the RODS-M10 further strengthens SharpEagle's portfolio of advanced industrial safety solutions, including forklift camera systems, explosion-proof CCTV technologies, and AI-powered monitoring solutions for high-risk industries worldwide.
As warehouse operations continue to expand globally, radar-based forklift safety technologies are becoming an essential part of modern material handling safety strategies.
About SharpEagle Technology
SharpEagle Technology is a leading provider of industrial safety solutions specializing in forklift safety systems, explosion-proof surveillance cameras, and AI-powered monitoring technologies for warehouses, logistics, manufacturing, and high-risk industrial sectors.
For more information, visit:
SharpEagle UK – RODS-M10 Product Page:
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