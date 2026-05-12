99% Of High Point University Graduates Continue To Be Employed Or Furthering Their Education Within 180 Days Of Graduation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIGH POINT, N.C., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Point University's commitment to preparing students with life skills and hands-on learning opportunities continues to produce important results for graduates.

Data collected by HPU in accordance with the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) standards shows 99% of graduates from the Class of 2025 were employed or furthering their education within 180 days of graduation. This career outcomes rate is 13 points higher than the national average, according to NACE's most recent data.

HPU achieved an 84% knowledge rate for its NACE survey with the Class of 2025. Knowledge rate refers to the percentage of graduates for whom a university has accurate information about their career activities after graduation. The national knowledge rate for students who graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2024 was only 55%.

HPU's graduating classes in 2022, 2023 and 2024 also had placement rates of 99% percent, reflecting HPU's reputation as a consistent top producer of college graduate outcomes. The high placement rate recognizes the university's model for structured, four-year career preparation. Students also utilize the #9 Best Career Services office in the nation, according to The Princeton Review, and frequently connect with and learn from industry leaders on and off campus.

“Our successful placement rate at High Point University is a result of our commitment to educating students with life skills that endure technological change, such as emotional intelligence, motivation, adaptability and effective communication,” said HPU President Nido Qubein.“At HPU, we combine the best of a liberal arts education with real-world learning opportunities, all underscored with the life skills that prepare students to stand out.”

Nationally Recognized for Professional Development

HPU Class of 2025 graduates have been hired by major organizations across the country, including Morgan Stanley, Coca-Cola, KPMG, UBS Financial, Stryker, Marriott International, Bloomberg, Under Armour and the NBA. Members of the class have also been accepted into law schools, medical schools and other graduate school paths, as well as named Fulbright recipients.

The Chronicle of Higher Education recently highlighted HPU for the success that graduates achieve early in their careers. As the Premier Life Skills University, career preparation is spearheaded by the Office of Career and Professional Development.

Impactful professional development events are held throughout the year on and off campus, including HPU in the City, which takes students to major metropolitan regions and companies such as Goldman Sachs, ABC News, Visa, Morgan Stanely and the NBA's Dallas Mavericks headquarters to network with executives and alumni who work at these organizations. These opportunities often result in exposure to new career paths, as well as job and internship opportunities.

HPU students also benefit from the Access to Innovators program, which brings a robust roster of leaders from numerous industries to campus to work with and mentor students. These industry leaders include Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, HPU's Innovator in Residence, and Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, HPU's Entrepreneur in Residence.

Career Fairs on Campus

HPU's Office of Career and Professional Development organizes Career and Internship Expos twice each academic year to connect undergraduate and graduate students with employers. The expos attract recruiters from well-known companies such as Morgan Stanley, Northwestern Mutual and Novant Health, as well as state-level and local firms.

At the Spring 2026 Career Expo, well-known brands such as the Boeing Company, Canon USA, Gartner, PNC Bank and Xerox sent representatives to campus.

Christian Davies, a Boeing supply quality representative, talked with students about opportunities with the American aerospace company that operates in 65 countries. It was the first time Boeing participated in HPU's Life Skills Career Summit, but Davies had come to campus recently to speak to a supply chain class.

“I really love High Point University, so I want to connect with the talented students here,” Davies said.“We need extraordinary people. Our interns often come back to get hired.”

Lisa Carlson, a Class of 2016 alumna, returned to campus as a manager of university recruiting for Gartner, a well-known IT research and consulting firm.

“The students are well-prepared, and they're asking great questions,” said Carlson, who was a dual strategic communication and psychology major at HPU.“High Point University students are great because they offer examples of their experience, and they do research on the companies. It's important to put yourself out there, network and get to know individuals. That's the best way to start your career.”

The university also hosts additional career fairs focused on specific majors and dozens of professional development events. For example, the Stout School of Education recently hosted a career fair that attracted representatives from 18 school districts across North Carolina and 16 area principles to recruit senior education majors for open teaching positions.

HPU+ Professional Development Platform

HPU+, an app easily accessibly on smart phones, tablets and TVs, was created to provide free and relevant professional development content for students, families, alumni and the rest of the world.

The HPU+ platform features live events, podcasts and interviews with industry leaders, such as the co-founders of Apple and Netflix, the CEOs of Domino's and MyEyeDr., and current and former executives for the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.

It also features a special series called Destination Success, which shares more than 50 stories of young alumni and the success they are achieving in their careers.

Anyone can download the app and access thousands of hours of content at hpuplus.

C-Suite Surveys

As the Premier Life Skills University, HPU regularly surveys C-suite executives from across the country to examine which skills employees need to thrive in their careers. Results from the survey of 500 executives in 2022 revealed that employers are looking for candidates who have hands-on experience in real-world settings.

Those results confirmed the findings of a previous 2018 survey of 500 executive leaders who indicated that the life skills that HPU teaches, such as motivation, emotional intelligence and problem-solving, were more important to their organizations than technical skills. HPU also surveyed North Carolinians on what they think college graduates need to succeed in the workforce in 2024, with majorities selecting motivation and a positive attitude.

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CONTACT: Alex Abrams High Point University 3365752567...