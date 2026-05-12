Star Bulk Announces Results Of Its 2026 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

At the meeting, each of the following proposals, which are set forth in more detail in the Notice and the Company's Proxy Statement were approved and adopted:

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Stamford and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol“SBLK”. As of the date of this release on a fully delivered basis and as adjusted for the delivery of a) the vessel agreed to be sold and b) of the eight firm Kamsarmax vessels currently under construction and the delivery of one sold vessel to its new owners, we own a fleet of 141 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.0 million dwt consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 1 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 44 Kamsarmax, 47 Ultramax and 11 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 55,569 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

In addition, in November 2021, we took delivery of the Capesize vessel Star Shibumi, under a seven-year charter-in arrangement and in 2024, we took delivery of the vessels Star Voyager, Star Explorer, Stargazer, Star Earendel, Star Illusion and Star Thetis, each subject to a seven-year charter-in arrangement.