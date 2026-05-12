Drug Peddler's Srinagar Property Worth Rs 1.2 Crore Attached

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 12 (IANS) A residential house and land worth Rs 1.2 crore in J&K's Srinagar district, belonging to a drug peddler, was attached during the ongoing 100-day-long Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan, police said on Tuesday.

Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police has attached an immovable property comprising a double-storeyed residential house along with land worth approximately Rs 1.2 crores situated at Gasoo Hazratbal, a police statement said.

The property belongs to Maqsood Hussain Khan, son of Abdul Majeed Khan, resident of Banday Lane, Hazratbal, and at present Gasoo Hazratbal.

The attachment has been carried out by Police Station Nigeen under the provisions of Section 68(F)(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985, in connection with FIR No. 42/2023 U/S 8/20, 21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Nigeen and FIR No. 20/2025 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Ganderbal.

During the course of the investigation, the said property was identified as illegally acquired property linked to illicit drug trafficking activities. Through the attachment order, the owner has been restrained from selling, leasing, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the said property.

Srinagar police remains committed towards eradicating the menace of drugs from society and reiterates its resolve to take stringent action against individuals involved in narcotics trafficking, the statement said, calling on citizens to cooperate with police and share information related to drug peddling to make society drug-free.

J&K Police is aggressively carrying out anti-drug operations during the ongoing campaign. While launching the campaign, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said that additional punitive action, including cancellation of passport, Aadhaar card, driving licence and attachment of property created out of drug smuggling, are being used in force against drug smugglers, peddlers and those involved in drug dealing.

L-G has been carrying out 'Padyatra' in every district of the Union Territory to create awareness and urge the society to act in coordination with the police to rid the future generation of the menace of drug addiction.