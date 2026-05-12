Ministry Of Culture Concludes Successful Participation In 'Make It In The Emirates' 2026

The Ministry's 'Artisans Pavilion' made a significant impact, attracting over 77,000 visitors

Abu Dhabi, Tuesday, May 2026 – The Ministry of Culture successfully concluded its participation in the fifth edition of 'Make it in the Emirates' forum, held from May 4 to 7 at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi. The Ministry's 'Artisans Pavilion' – supported and sponsored by the ADNOC– attracted 77,107 visitors, underscoring the growing public interest in Emirati crafts and their contribution to the nation's creative economy.

The pavilion had the honour of welcoming His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, along with several key leaders, ministers, and senior officials. Their presence underscored the wise leadership's commitment to advancing cultural development, empowering artisans, and enhancing the prominence of Emirati crafts in the economic landscape.

Advancing Culture's Role in Economy:

His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, emphasised that the Ministry's participation reaffirms its dedication to embedding culture as a key pillar of economic development. His Excellency added that the outcomes achieved highlighted the public's trust in the nation's cultural initiatives.

H.E. said:“The Ministry of Culture successfully presented an integrated model that highlights the transformative shift taking place in the cultural and creative industries. The remarkable turnout at the 'Artisans Pavilion' underscores this shift, as well as the increasing recognition of crafts and their prominent role in the national economy. During our participation, we focused on delivering an immersive cultural experience that brought visitors closer to the creative process, showcasing how traditional crafts are being developed into innovative, competitive products.”

“Our goal is to develop a comprehensive ecosystem to support artisans and creatives by launching high-impact initiatives and strengthening partnerships with several key entities. This helps establish the UAE as a global hub for cultural and creative industries, while advancing the sector's overall contribution to the national economy,” His Excellency added.

Saif Al Falahi, ADNOC's Acting Director – People, National Identity and Business Support, said:“Creative industries and traditional crafts are an integral part of the UAE's cultural heritage and national identity. ADNOC remains committed to supporting initiatives that preserve and promote this heritage for future generations. In collaboration with our partners, we continue to raise awareness of the importance of these sectors, reinforcing national identity and supporting their growing contribution to the UAE's economy and broader development priorities.”

Diverse Activities and Programmes:

During its participation, the Ministry of Culture presented a diverse set of activities and programmes showcasing the evolution of Emirati crafts. These included live demonstrations, interactive workshops, specialised panel discussions on the future of cultural and creative industries, as well as innovative models blending Emirati crafts with modern technologies. The pavilion also offered visitors a hands‐on opportunity to learn about several traditional crafts rooted in the UAE's heritage.

Supporting Artisans and Creatives:

The Artisans Pavilion also witnessed the signing of four strategic partnership agreements with the Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative, Ghars Center for Social Empowerment, Al Mandous Trading, and Al Khaznah Leathers. These partnerships are designed to support Emirati artisans and creatives, develop training programmes, and promote heritage‐driven craft ventures, thereby solidifying the cultural and creative sector as a sustainable economic contributor.

In addition, the Ministry of Culture and ADNOC Group activated their ongoing partnership by introducing initiatives that support creative talents and promote national cultural products, aimed at empowering Emirati talent and enhancing their presence across various cultural and creative fields.

The Ministry of Culture's active participation in the latest 'Make it in the Emirates' event aligns with the UAE's vision of building a diversified economy based on knowledge and innovation. More importantly, it reaffirms the Ministry's dedication to advancing its programmes and initiatives to empower creatives and reinforce culture as a key driver of sustainable development.