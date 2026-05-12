Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

New Energy Model“From the Region for the Region”: Utility, Industry and Citizens Invest in Local Battery Storage

12.05.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

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The large-scale battery storage system with a capacity of 10 MWh and an output of 5 MW will be installed at the Stadtwerke Nürtingen site.

Joint operating company founded by Stadtwerke Nürtingen GmbH, ADS-TEC Energy and BEGiNT (Citizens' Energy Cooperative Nürtingen)

10 MWh battery storage system (5 MW) commissioned in Nürtingen Participation model combines regional investment with the economic use of energy flexibility Nürtingen, Germany, May 12, 2026 – Local stakeholders and industry partners in Nürtingen are implementing a new joint investment model for energy infrastructure: Stadtwerke Nürtingen GmbH, ADS-TEC Energy and the citizens' energy cooperative BEGiNT are investing equally in a joint operating company to realize a large-scale battery storage system with a capacity of 10 MWh and an output of 5 MW. The battery storage system will be installed at the Stadtwerke Nürtingen site on Weberstraße, with commissioning planned for the end of 2026. The system is designed to generate additional revenues by utilizing price fluctuations in electricity markets. At the same time, it can help integrate renewable energy more efficiently into the local grid and reduce peak loads. “The partnership combines local roots with technological expertise,” says Jonas Graßhoff, Managing Director of Stadtwerke Nürtingen GmbH.“This enables us to develop new business models around flexibility and energy markets.” “We are deliberately participating not only as a technology provider, but also as an investor and operator,” says Michael Rudloff, COO of ADS-TEC Energy.“By contributing our experience in storage operation and energy market participation directly to the project, we aim to create a commercially viable model for battery storage deployment.” “Citizens are not investing abstractly here, but in a tangible infrastructure project in their own region,” says Klaus Seeger, Managing Director of the citizens' energy cooperative BEGiNT.“This creates real economic participation in the energy transition at the local level.” The Nürtingen project demonstrates how investments in energy infrastructure can be broadened beyond traditional models. Through cooperative participation, even people without their own photovoltaic system or home battery can benefit from the energy transition. In this way, local energy infrastructure becomes a shared regional investment. About Stadtwerke Nürtingen GmbH As part of the battery storage project, Stadtwerke Nürtingen GmbH provides the project site at Weberstraße and is responsible for the technical connection to the substation. The company also contributes commercial and technical expertise for the operation of the joint storage company. Together with its partners, Stadtwerke Nürtingen is helping to establish a resilient and future-oriented energy infrastructure for the region. More information:

About BEGiNT BEGiNT (BürgerEnergie in Nürtingen eG) was founded in July 2025 to initiate and participate in renewable energy projects on a local, regional and supra-regional level. Within the Nürtingen battery storage project, the cooperative contributes one third of the investment capital, enabling a commercially meaningful project size. More information:

About ADS-TEC Energy With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design. Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the“Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy's systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide. For more information, visit: Media Contact: Katharina Decken Marketing & Communications... Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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