403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Energy Model“From The Region For The Region”: Utility, Industry And Citizens Invest In Local Battery Storage
|
Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
New Energy Model“From the Region for the Region”: Utility, Industry and Citizens Invest in Local Battery Storage
12.05.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The large-scale battery storage system with a capacity of 10 MWh and an output of 5 MW will be installed at the Stadtwerke Nürtingen site.
About BEGiNT BEGiNT (BürgerEnergie in Nürtingen eG) was founded in July 2025 to initiate and participate in renewable energy projects on a local, regional and supra-regional level. Within the Nürtingen battery storage project, the cooperative contributes one third of the investment capital, enabling a commercially meaningful project size. More information:
About ADS-TEC Energy With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design. Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the“Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy's systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide. For more information, visit: Media Contact: Katharina Decken Marketing & Communications... Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|72622 Nürtingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|EQS News ID:
|2326154
|
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment