Stainless Steel Market Size To Be Worth USD 378.23 Billion By 2035 Growth Is Driven By Growing Infrastructure Construction Globally SNS Insider

Austin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Stainless Steel Market size was valued at USD 185.75 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 378.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.41% during 2026-2035.

The industry of stainless steel is registering continuous growth due to the factors, such as urbanization, construction activities, and rising demands from the automobile industry, industrial machinery, energy sector, and consumer goods sectors. Preference for corrosion-resistant and durable metals in the construction and manufacturing sectors is helping boost the market.







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The U.S. Stainless Steel Market is projected to grow from USD 77.09 Billion in 2025 to USD 167.51 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.01%.

The market for stainless steel products in the United States is experiencing considerable growth due to growing investments in infrastructure projects, automotive industry, and the transport sector, along with increasing application of stainless steel in machinery and appliances at home. Growth in manufacturing activity, energy projects, and constructions in the country will also help maintain steady growth during the forecast period.

Rising Demand from Construction, Automotive, and Industrial Sectors Drives Stainless Steel Market Growth

Urbanization tendencies, development of infrastructure, and increasing manufacturing activities are some of the few drivers for the rising stainless-steel market. Various sectors such as the construction industry, automotive industry, oil and gas industry, food industry, and medical industry have increased their use of stainless steel due to its characteristics such as being resistant to corrosion, durable, strong, and recyclable. Increased usage of stainless steel in various applications such as bridges, railways, building constructions, cookware, medical instruments, and electric vehicles is another factor contributing to the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Alloy Type

Austenitic (300 Series) leads in market share, occupying a position of 64.58% for 2025 owing to the fact that it provides good resistance to corrosion and durability, among other factors. In contrast, the fastest CAGR in percentage terms belongs to Duplex / Super Duplex stainless steel, which is projected to reach 9.43% growth rate for the period between 2026 and 2035.

By Product Form

Flat products have the largest market share at 55.67% in 2025, attributed to its wide range of applications in construction, automotive production, industrial fabrication, and domestic appliances. Pipes & tubes are likely to record the fastest CAGR of 8.61% throughout the forecast period due to increasing demand from water treatment, oil & gas, chemical processing, and infrastructure industries.

By Application

In terms of market share, the construction segment had the highest with a market share of 29.68% due to increased infrastructure developments and urbanization along with rising need for high-quality materials for constructions. The fastest growth rate of 8.15% will be experienced by the industrial machinery industry during 2026-2035 due to industrial automation and production operations.

By Surface/Processing Type

The hot-rolled stainless steel category was at the forefront with a 39.49% market share in 2025 owing to its robustness and economical nature besides being used extensively in the heavy industry and construction sectors. The polished/mirror finished stainless steel category will register the fastest growth rate of 8.86% on account of growing demand from architectural and interior design, automobiles, and luxury products.

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Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region was the leader in the Stainless Steel Market in terms of revenue share in 2025 owing to significant industrial production and infrastructure development in countries like China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Factors driving the Asia Pacific region towards a dominant market position include rapid urbanization, significant construction activity, and increased capacity expansions in manufacturing. China and India are two countries leading in production and consumption of stainless steel.

North America is projected to experience robust growth in the Stainless Steel Market from 2026 to 2035, owing to infrastructure upgrades, increased manufacturing of industries, and stainless steel use in transport vehicles and renewable energy applications.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Stainless Steel Market Report:



Tsingshan Holding Group

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Acerinox

Outokumpu

Jindal Stainless

Nippon Steel Corporation

Yieh United Steel Corp (YUSCO)

Aperam

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Viraj Profiles

Baosteel Stainless Steel

ArcelorMittal Stainless Europe

Sandvik Materials Technology

Thyssenkrupp Stainless

Daido Steel

Shandong Taishan Steel Group

Guangxi Chengde Group Columbus Stainless (South Africa)

Recent Developments:



In February 2025, Tsingshan launched a new energy industry base through Ruipu Energy, investing nearly RMB 10 billion. The company also expanded operations in Argentina through strategic cooperation agreements, strengthening its global footprint. In June 2025, Baowu introduced over 90 new national steel standards, including innovations in wear-resistant and high-strength steels for construction machinery and mining equipment. It also gained global recognition for developing a proprietary testing method for secondary embrittlement in high-strength steel applications.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



STAINLESS STEEL ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you understand the penetration of stainless steel across construction, automotive, consumer appliances, and renewable energy applications compared to conventional materials.

PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate stainless steel mill efficiency, product quality consistency, workforce productivity, and industrial utilization performance across key manufacturing regions.

TECHNOLOGY TRANSFORMATION ANALYSIS – helps you identify the adoption rate of electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, advancements in rolling and finishing processes, and innovation trends in specialty stainless steel grades.

SPECIALTY GRADE & PRODUCT INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess growth opportunities in duplex, precipitation hardening, pipes & tubes, flat products, and other high-performance stainless steel categories backed by R&D and patent activity.

END-USE INDUSTRY DEMAND ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover demand trends from infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, EV batteries, hydrogen storage, and smart appliance industries influencing long-term market expansion. REGIONAL CONSUMPTION & MARKET EXPANSION OUTLOOK – helps you analyze regional adoption patterns, per capita stainless steel utilization, urban infrastructure demand, and industrial growth momentum across emerging and developed economies.

Stainless Steel Market Report Scope