President Not Involved In Investigation, SAPO Chief Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko during a press conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The President was not and is not involved in the pre-trial investigation. That is first. Other investigative theories regarding the ownership of certain assets are being examined within the framework of the pre-trial investigation. The investigation is ongoing,” Klymenko said.

When asked whether the company Fire Point appears in the so-called“Mindich tapes,” Klymenko replied:

“I cannot name companies so as not to violate the presumption of innocence or harm anyone with my statements. I am speaking about the defense sector that we mentioned at the beginning, when we published the first information regarding Operation Midas. This direction is also being investigated by the NABU, including drone manufacturers and certain individual producers.”

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) notified former senior official Andriy Yermak of suspicion in the case involving the alleged laundering of UAH 460 million through the construction of luxury cottages near Kyiv.

On May 12, anti-corruption authorities also announced suspicions against six additional members of the alleged organized group, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.

According to investigators, between 2021 and 2025 the suspects allegedly laundered more than UAH 460 million through the construction of a cottage complex in Kozyn, Kyiv region. The project reportedly involved four private residences with auxiliary buildings and facilities, as well as a shared spa residence, built on land plots totaling about eight hectares.

Part of the funds used for construction allegedly passed through a so-called“laundromat” controlled by a businessman who was expected to become the owner of one of the residences. The amount involved is estimated at nearly $9 million.

NABU namessuspect in UAH 460M money laundering case

Law enforcement authorities claim the construction was financed in part with money obtained through alleged corruption schemes involving Energoatom, uncovered during the investigation known as“Operation Midas.”

Among those linked to the Midas case are Chernyshov and Mindich. According to investigators, Mindich left for Israel shortly before being formally notified of suspicion. NABU later submitted documents seeking to place him on an Interpol wanted list.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Chernyshov in the form of detention with the alternative of bail set at UAH 120 million, which was paid in full.