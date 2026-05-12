Digicert Receives Frost & Sullivan 2026 Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition In The Global DNS Security Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lehi, Utah, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced it has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2026 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the Global DNS Security Industry. DigiCert earned this recognition for leading a strategic shift by unifying DNS and PKI within the DigiCert ONE platform, transforming infrastructure into an active layer of security, trust, and control.

Frost & Sullivan conducts a rigorous, multi-step evaluation of best practices across strategy and execution. DigiCert stood out for its ability to translate innovation into measurable customer impacts, particularly in how it has aligned its DNS platform with evolving security and operational demands.

DNS is now a critical control point for both availability and trust. DigiCert has brought DNS and public key infrastructure (PKI) together to address growing complexity driven by shorter certificate lifecycles, increased automation, and an expanding attack surface. This changes the role of DNS from simple domain name discovery to a decision layer that determines where connections go and whether they can be trusted.

“DNS has evolved beyond simple name resolution into the control layer for availability, security, and trust,” said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. “It's where availability, security, and trust are enforced. As certificate lifecycles shrink, gaps between DNS and PKI become a source of outages and risk. With DigiCert ONE, we bring these capabilities together into a unified control plane, enabling real-time coordination to ensure traffic is directed to the right endpoints, and every connection is validated by up-to-date certificates. The result is faster operations and consistently trusted delivery.”

The swim lanes between certificate management and DNS continue to merge. By integrating DNS, PKI and automation into a single platform, DigiCert is positioning itself to meet that shift head-on. At the center of this approach is DigiCert's managed DNS service, UltraDNS. Its native integration with DigiCert's Trust Lifecycle Manager creates a secure, governed bridge between DNS and certificate operations. DNS administrators manage zones and records, while certificate owners handle validation within defined permissions. The result is stronger governance across both functions.

“For customers adopting both UltraDNS and Trust Lifecycle Manager, the value of this integration becomes immediately apparent,” said Ozgun Pelit, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “By linking the solutions, organizations can automate domain control validation directly through DNS, eliminating the need for manual coordination or third-party automation. Certificate issuance, renewal, and revocation are handled seamlessly within the platform, transforming what was previously a fragmented, error-prone process into a unified lifecycle.”

Further Highlights from the Report:

Built for organizations of all sizes: DigiCert delivers a flexible model that supports both self-service adoption for smaller teams and advanced capabilities for enterprises, including global traffic steering, multi-network redundancy, and real-time health-based routing, all without requiring architectural changes.

Resilient, global infrastructure: UltraDNS operates on a globally distributed network engineered for scale and reliability, with built-in DDoS protection, automated failover, and continuous synchronization to maintain availability under any conditions.

DNS as a security control point: DigiCert is advancing DNS beyond its traditional role with capabilities like DNS posture management, providing visibility into configuration risks and policy gaps and strengthening its role in security and governance.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management, to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, AI content and agents. Learn why more than 100,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today's threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at .

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CONTACT: Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461...