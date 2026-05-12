Tenable Announces 2026 Global Partner Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awards celebrate outstanding contributions and commitment to customer success with exposure management

COLUMBIA, Md., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced the recipients of its Global Partner Awards during Tenable AssureWorld - the company's sixth annual virtual partner conference. Those honored this year include: Deloitte - Global System Integrator of the Year; Atos - Service Delivery Partner of the Year; and eSentire - MSSP Partner of the Year.

Tenable also crowned its regional Partners of the Year, which recognizes those partners that consistently surpass expectations in collaboration and contribution throughout the year, including expanding global adoption of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform to drive preemptive security programs. This year's winners are:



Asia Pacific and Japan - Cyber CX

Europe, the Middle East and Africa - Controlware

Latin America - Total Cyber-Sec

North America - Guidepoint Public Sector - CDW



“While the industry tracks the rise of autonomous agents, we're hyper-focused on empowering our partners with a platform, Tenable One, that delivers the visibility and intelligence they need to be successful in reducing risk,” said Jeff Brooks, senior vice president of global channels, Tenable.“These awards celebrate those who have demonstrated exceptional excellence in exposure management today, while partnering with us to build the automated, high-velocity security programs of tomorrow.”

Tenable AssureWorld is an exclusive event that enables Tenable and its partners to come together to learn and share information. The conference provides insights from top executives on Tenable's vision, revenue strategy, customer-focused business strategy, product roadmap, and other key areas of cybersecurity. This year marks the addition of over 30 live viewing parties for a more inclusive and interactive experience.

In addition to providing resellers, distributors, MSSPs, and systems integrators with innovative exposure management solutions, the Tenable Assure Partner Program arms partners with sales and marketing assistance, training and certification opportunities, services-delivery certification and technical support to grow their business and deliver exceptional exposure management and risk mitigation. More information on the Tenable Assure Partner Program is available at: .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.

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