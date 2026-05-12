Goguardian Beacon Sets New Standard For Responsible AI In Student Safety, Earns ISO 42001 Certification

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian, the leader in K-12 education technology, today announced that GoGuardian Beacon 's Active Planning Alerts system has earned ISO 42001 certification, a newly established international standard for responsible artificial intelligence. The certification validates GoGuardian's commitment to transparent, ethical AI development in high-stakes student safety scenarios.

As AI continues to expand across K-12 edtech tools, district leaders face growing responsibility to ensure the solutions they purchase are built safely and responsibly. ISO 42001 provides a framework for evaluating AI systems across their full lifecycle, from model training and testing to impact assessments, risk mitigation, and customer transparency.

"Achieving the ISO 42001 certification for our Active Planning Alert feature is a significant milestone that formalizes the rigorous, responsible AI practices we've always followed. It establishes GoGuardian Beacon as a global leader in responsible student safety technology and is an urgent signal to school leaders that our most critical, life-saving feature is built to the highest international standards," said Teddy Hartman, Senior Director of Privacy & Trust for GoGuardian.

GoGuardian Beacon's role in identifying students at risk of self-harm or violence means its outputs can trigger immediate responses from school staff. Because of this, the company prioritized this system for the most rigorous validation available.

The certification aligns with emerging AI governance requirements, including the Colorado Artificial Intelligence Act, which mandates safeguards for high-risk AI systems. However, its relevance extends far beyond any one state as districts nationwide ask tougher questions about AI development, data use, and system validity.

"Districts are asking critical questions about responsible AI to understand how we use data, ensure the output is valid, and manage these high-stakes systems," Hartman said. "As the leader in the industry, GoGuardian is driving the change by achieving ISO 42001. This certification is the definitive proof that empowers admins, educators, and caregivers to confidently adopt a student safety tool built on global best practices."

The ISO 42001 certification demonstrates that GoGuardian Beacon:



Designs AI systems with oversight and accountability

Tests student safety tools for fairness and reliability Can demonstrate, not just claim, responsible practices



"We know schools use GoGuardian Beacon to help identify students who are in imminent danger. We take that seriously, and want to make sure it's protecting everyone equally," Hartman added.

The certification builds on GoGuardian's existing Responsible AI Principles, which have guided product development and maintenance from inception. The company has long prioritized data privacy and AI leadership, making the ISO 42001 validation a natural extension of its established practices. Schools interested in learning more about GoGuardian Beacon can visit .

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide-representing 50% of all public and private K-12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian's curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning, is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic-all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student's needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.

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