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Opendoor To Present At JP Morgan's 2026 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference


2026-05-12 09:16:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN) announced that Kaz Nejatian, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conference:

What: J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Monday, May 18th, 2026
Time: A webcast and replay of the event will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at .

About Opendoor

Opendoor exists to tilt the world in favor of homeowners by making homeownership simpler, faster, and fairer for everyone. Since 2014, Opendoor has given people a more convenient, more certain way to buy and sell a home, whether they already own or are working hard to become homeowners. Opendoor currently operates in markets across the U.S. For more information, please visit

Contacts

Investors:
...

Media:
Contact Kaz on X @Nejatian


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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