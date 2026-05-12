Redwood Services Announces Launch Of Sell Yeah!, Bringing Real Talk To Home Service Business Owners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The podcast provides educational, experience-based insights into selling home service-based businesses, with guidance on valuations, transactions, and operational readiness

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services announced the launch of Sell Yeah!, a new podcast designed to help home service-based business owners better understand the selling process. Hosted by David Katz, Chief Collaboration Officer and Shaun Hardick, Chief Financial Officer and Head of M&A at Redwood Services, the podcast delivers candid, experience-driven conversations focused on what owners should expect before, during, and after a transaction.

Created for contractors exploring a future sale or looking to better position their business for long-term value, Sell Yeah! cuts through industry noise with practical guidance rooted in real acquisition experience. Drawing from Redwood's history of partnering with home service businesses across the country, each episode helps owners navigate topics like valuations, Letters of Intent (LOIs), due diligence, leadership transitions, business performance, and what buyers are actually looking for.

“Selling a business is one of the biggest decisions an owner will ever make, and there's a lot of misinformation out there,” said David Katz.“This podcast is about helping owners understand the process, avoid surprises, and make informed decisions with confidence. We want these conversations to feel practical, honest, and grounded in the real experiences we've had through years of acquisitions and partnerships.”

Rather than focusing on generic business theory, Sell Yeah! is centered on education and transparency around the sale process itself. Episodes are designed to answer the questions owners are already searching online from a credible and experienced source, including how to prepare a business for sale, what impacts valuation, how deals are structured, and what happens once a Letter of Intent is signed. The podcast also explores the operational fundamentals that can help owners build stronger, more predictable businesses over time, making them better positioned for future opportunities.

The launch of Sell Yeah! reflects Redwood's broader commitment to supporting the home services industry through long-term partnership, operational expertise, and people-first leadership. Since its founding in 2020, Redwood has grown by combining national scale and shared resources with a deep respect for the local brands, employees, and communities that define each Partner company.

New episodes of Sell Yeah! are available now on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Redwood Services

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Memphis, Redwood Services is a nationwide people-focused platform dedicated to empowering elite contractors in the essential home services industry. Redwood provides world-class resources, coaching, and strategic partnerships to more than two dozen leading companies across the United States, enabling its Partners to deliver exceptional HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to residential customers. Redwood's mission is to unleash the full potential of its Partners, supporting them in providing high-quality service and building lasting relationships with customers. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact CSG for Redwood Services...