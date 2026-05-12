Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises New Era Energy & Digital, Inc., (“New Era” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUAI) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). New Era investors have until June 1, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding New Era Energy's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) New Era Energy overstated its progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project; (2) the Company was involved in a fraudulent scheme“to pocket revenues from hundreds of oil and gas wells in New Mexico” by transferring wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid plugging and remediation costs; and (3) that, as a result, the New Era Energy's financial results were false and/or misleading.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising