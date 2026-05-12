CBI, Rajasthan Police Intensify NEET Paper Leak Probe 16 In Custody Across States

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) In a latest development in the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak controversy, the CBI and Rajasthan Police, in their ongoing investigation, have made arrests and detentions across the country.

According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Rajasthan Police have jointly gathered information related to the alleged NEET paper leak network. Rajasthan Police have reportedly been asked to take custody of key suspects as part of the ongoing probe.

So far, a total of 16 individuals from different parts of the country are said to be in custody, while more arrests are likely in the coming days as investigators trace the wider network allegedly involved in the leak and distribution of examination material.

In Maharashtra, two individuals have been taken into custody from the Indiranagar area. One of the accused is reportedly a 30-year-old Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student who had gone outside the state for studies.

Investigators have also uncovered links extending from Nashik to Haryana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, indicating the possibility of an inter-state network. Sources said the leaked material was allegedly distributed in Nashik, though no raid was carried out there initially. One of the accused is reportedly a resident of Nandgaon in Maharashtra.

The Nashik City Police detained one suspect on the instructions of the state police. Officials said information regarding the suspect was received at around 9.15 p.m., following which action was initiated, and the individual was taken into custody around noon.

Sources further revealed that the CBI shared crucial technical inputs and the suspect's details with the Rajasthan Police. Based on those inputs, investigators obtained and matched a photograph of the accused. During the investigation, it emerged that the suspect had allegedly altered his appearance by cutting his hair, changing clothes, and shaving his head in an attempt to evade identification.

However, officials said the accused disclosed his identity immediately after being detained.

Investigators also found that a student had allegedly been provided guidance related to studies and examination preparation. Authorities reportedly obtained the accused's name, mobile number, and location details during the probe.

The suspect was eventually detained when he was reportedly heading for Dev Darshan (Maharashtra), sources added.

Meanwhile, another address connected to the case has surfaced in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. Sources said one more individual linked to the alleged network was taken into custody from Pune as the probe widens further.