Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain And Strong Winds In Coastal Regions, Monsoon Likely Early

The weather department has said that pre-monsoon showers are intensifying over the coastal regions of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A low-pressure system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, near the Tamil Nadu coast, around May 12.

Due to this system, several parts of coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning from May 13 onwards. The strengthening of southwest monsoon winds over the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea from May 15 further indicates the likelihood of an early onset of monsoon-like conditions along the coast.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast For Coastal Districts

For the next four to five days, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several areas of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts. The forecast also indicates strong winds, with speeds reaching 40 to 50 km/h in some regions.

Fishermen and residents in coastal areas have been advised to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines due to rough sea conditions.

Possibility Of Early Monsoon Arrival

Meteorological conditions appear favourable for an early arrival of the southwest monsoon in the coastal belt this year. Authorities have indicated that strengthening wind patterns over the seas are contributing to this possibility.

Heavy Rainfall Reported In Interior Karnataka

Meanwhile, several interior parts of Karnataka also witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday evening. Areas around Kalasa and Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district, as well as parts of Haveri, received significant showers, leading to temporary waterlogging in some locations.