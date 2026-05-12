Russian Forces Strike Previously Destroyed Skovoroda Museum In Kharkiv Region With Drone
"Village of Skovorodynivka. The enemy carried out a strike using a Molniya-type unmanned aerial vehicle. As a result of the attack, the building of the Hryhorii Skovoroda National Literary and Memorial Museum was partially damaged," the statement said.
No people were injured.Read also: Russian drones strike industrial facility in Sumy region
As previously reported, the Hryhorii Skovoroda National Literary and Memorial Museum in the village of Skovorodynivka, Kharkiv region, was destroyed by a direct Russian missile strike during the night of May 7, 2022.
Since August 2024, the museum has been available for online visits. In addition to the history of the institution, visitors can access two online routes: "Skovoroda the Gardener" and "Skovoroda the Friend."
As of November 2025, restorers had recovered 27 exhibits from the destroyed museum.
Photo archive: Suspilne Kharkiv
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