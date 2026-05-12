Uzbekneftegaz, Hungary's MOL Group Discuss Co-Op In Petrochemicals
The talks took place between Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Abdugani Sanginov and a Hungarian delegation led by MOL Group representative Zsombor Marton.
During the meeting, the Uzbek side provided detailed information on ongoing reforms in the country's oil and gas sector, improvements to the investment climate, and the new prospective projects currently being implemented in Uzbekistan.
The parties also reviewed cooperation proposals submitted by Uzbekneftegaz to MOL Group earlier this year, as well as potential projects in the Ustyurt region.--
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